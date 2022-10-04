Dubai, UAE: Prospective buyers for the Hunter, the world’s first all-terrain hypercar, will have exclusive opportunities to test drive the vehicle when it is unveiled in Dubai next month.

The Hunter is a 600 bhp, four-wheel drive car designed for journeys into the most dramatic and demanding desert regions, but with the comfort and style to stand out in downtown traffic and on urban highways.

It is developed from the competition car driven for Bahrain Raid Xtreme by legendary rally driver Sebastien Loeb in the world’s toughest motor sport race, the Dakar, and other rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Prodrive, the world-leading motorsport and advanced technology business, is building a limited number of Hunters in the UK to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts.

The company announced today that, from 7-9 November, interested buyers are being invited for exclusive Dubai test drives at the wheel of the Hunter in the company of Nani Roma, another of the world’s top rally raid competitors.

“We wanted to give serious supercar lovers a unique opportunity to experience the Hunter’s performance, alongside a two-times Dakar winner whose input has been important to its development” said Prodrive chairman, David Richards.

“The UAE is a priority market for the Hunter in view of the many luxury car collectors in the country, as well as its mix of beautiful desert terrain, and world-class road systems, where the Hunter is in its element”.

“For those who want to explore some of the world’s most spectacular desert landscape, it delivers far superior performance and capability compared with other all-terrain vehicles.

“Equally, it has the comfort and style of a luxury road car, making it a joy to drive on the UAE’s world-class network of roads and highways, and a head-turner in city traffic.”

The Hunter rally car, on which the hypercar is based, currently leads the World Rally-Raid Championship, with the first of two remaining rounds currently running in Morocco until Thursday.

The hypercar to be driven in Dubai is even more powerful than the version driven by nine-times World Rally Champion Loeb, with a 50% increase in power from the 3.5 litre V6 twin turbo engine, and more suspension travel to absorb the harshest of terrain.

At the same time, it is also more refined, with a stylish interior much more in keeping with every day use than racing.

The Hunter retains the Dakar competition car’s engine, drivetrain and suspension, but to improve driveability, the manual sequential gearbox has been replaced by a six-speed paddle shift, giving a smooth gear change in just milliseconds.

The car will be capable of accelerating from 0-100 kph in less than four seconds, with a top speed of nearly 300 kph. The Hunter costs £1.25m plus local taxes.

-Ends-

.For further press information please contact:

Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.ae