Amman: The Crown made its initial debut in 1955 as Toyota's first mass production passenger vehicle created with Toyota's own domestic technology. The DNA of ‘innovation and limit-pushing’ that led to the creation of the first independently developed luxury car in the early postwar period has been passed down to successive Crown models for the past 67 years, always pursuing new values that are one step ahead of the times. Today, the Crown has been renewed as a flagship for a new era with four variations to meet the diverse values and lifestyles of customers worldwide.

While designing the new Crown, the development team thoroughly reexamined what ‘Crown’ is and - as a result of their pursuit of a ‘Crown for a new era’ - have created four completely new models. In addition to the Crossover type - a new style combining a sedan and an SUV set to be available by auntumn this year in Japan - the Sport offers a sporty driving experience with an enticing atmosphere and an easy-to-drive package. The Sedan is a new formal design that meets the needs of chauffeurs and the Estate is a functional SUV with a mature atmosphere and ample driving space. The new series will be rolled out in approximately 40 countries and regions.

The all-new, soon-to-be-released Crown (Crossover type) boasts two powertrains with individual characteristics. The newly developed 2.4-liter Turbo Hybrid System delivers a powerful yet comfortable ride, while the Series Parallel Hybrid System, which has evolved over the years, provides a high-quality, smooth ride. Exhibiting powerful styling with large-diameter wheels and simple, dynamic, superior-quality design, the vehicle deploys Toyota Safety Sense with advanced and improved functions, while lending excellent ease of entry and exit, as well as high visibility, paired with a passenger-embracing interior design and comfortable cabin space that make every seat feel like a first-class seat.

About Markazia

Markazia is the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia has proven its unwavering commitment to uphold the Toyota key principles of value for money, safety, quality, innovation and environmental responsibility through its impeccable services and corporate values. Toyota’s diverse product line guarantees that the needs of each and every client, no matter how different, are met through a vehicle that seamlessly complements their lifestyle and acts as an extension of their personality.

