DUBAI, UAE: The World Phygital Community (WPC), the only official global network of phygital organizations, has officially welcomed the UAE as its 100th member. This milestone comes just one year after the founding of the WPC and underscores the growing global interest and momentum surrounding the phygital sports movement.

Under the banner of the UAE, the announcement of the Emirates Esports Federation as the 100th member comes at a pivotal time, following the recent conclusion of the Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi - Football tournament and with the Games of the Future 2025 on the horizon, which will see clubs and phygital athletes compete for a share of a $5 million prize pool across 11 official disciplines.

In just its first year of operations, the World Phygital Community has expanded its reach to encompass all corners of the globe, including the recent addition of other members from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Lesotho as well as Malawi and Sierra Leone. This rapid growth is a testament to the unstoppable global popularity of phygital sports, the innovative new sports format that combines physical and digital competition in ways that engage athletes, fans, and entire communities.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports said: “The UAE's membership of the World Phygital Community reflects our wider, steadfast commitment to embracing innovation in both technology and sport, and our ambition to be part of the driving force that is shaping a new era of sports. As we prepare to welcome athletes and fans from around the world to Abu Dhabi this December for the Games of the Future 2025, we are honoured to be the 100th member of this forward-looking community and be part of the exciting future of phygital sports.”

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation said: "The Emirates Esports Federation is proud to join the World Phygital Community as its 100th member, an especially meaningful milestone considering the Games of the Future is coming to Abu Dhabi later this year. It’s an honor to be part of this growing global movement and to support the rise of phygital sport in the region. We look forward to contributing to the community and being part of this next chapter for international competition."

Dan Merkley, Chairperson and Managing Director of the World Phygital Community said: “Reaching 100 members is a significant milestone for our World Phygital Community as well as the wider phygital movement. It’s incredible that in one year, we’ve achieved such fast and enthusiastic uptake from around the world – far exceeding our hopes and expectations. We are delighted to welcome the Emirates Esports Federation as our 100th member, joining at a time where phygital sports popularity in the UAE is exploding and the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi is just around the corner.”

Looking ahead, the World Phygital Community is setting its sights on reaching 180 members by 2030, reflecting the growing global interest in phygital sports and the community’s commitment to broadening its reach. The WPC’s rapidly expanding network now spans six continents, with organizations in 100 partner countries including 31 countries in Asia, 27 in Africa, 23 in Europe, 10 in South America, eight in North America, and one in Australia. As the community continues to grow, it remains committed to fostering innovation and ensuring that phygital sports play a key role in shaping the future of global athletics and entertainment.

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

About the Games of the Future (GOTF):

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in the Abu Dhabi, while the Games of the Future 2026 will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan. For more information please visit:

https://gofuture.games/