Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Co-Spaces, a leading business incubator certified by Dubai SME and provider of innovative co-working solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of WO-RK @Burjuman Metro. Now open, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai (RTA), WO-RK @Burjuman Metro is set to redefine the entrepreneurial environment, offering an easily accessible, affordable, and inspiring workspace within the bustling metro station.

Situated within the RTA’s Dubai Metro network, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides seamless accessibility, obviating the necessity for car commuting and last-mile transport solutions. This not only aids in alleviating congestion – Dubai has witnessed a steep increase in traffic in recent months - and lessens the carbon emissions caused by last-mile travel but also cultivates a sustainable urban environment, aligning harmoniously with the ethos of a progressive workspace.

Embracing the notion of hybrid workspaces, WO-RK by The Co-Spaces caters to individuals' evolving needs beyond conventional fixed work environments. With the introduction of the co-working space within Burjuman metro station, RTA seeks to achieve its strategic goals aligned with Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the world’s best city for living. This includes improving accessibility and fostering better integration.

"WO-RK @Burjuman Metro is the first outpost of our WO-RK by The Co-Spaces brand. It is more than simply a co-working space; it’s a destination for all aspiring and established entrepreneurs to see their business dreams come to fruition by harnessing the tailor-made solutions and support services on offer. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and the holistic well-being of our community and we look forward to expanding this vision across Dubai’s mobility hotspots," comments Shahzad Bhatti, founder of The-Co Spaces.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Commercial and Investment in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “This partnership presents an excellent cooperation model between the RTA and the private sector to achieve greater economic and sustainable prosperity. The company’s choice of ‘co-working spaces’ within the Dubai Metro network is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to conduct business activities. The location is easily accessible via the metro and other public transportation, eliminating the need for private vehicles. We are optimistic about the success of this project, and based on the results, we look forward to expanding and including other suitable locations along the metro network and other available public transport sites.”

In terms of workspace options at the 4,000 sq ft location, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides members the flexibility to book private offices, meeting rooms, or access open-plan spaces tailored to their specific needs. The overarching goal is to create a versatile and adaptable environment that actively supports a healthy work/life balance for all members.

In addition to its physical workspace offerings, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro stands out by providing essential business support services. The business incubator streamlines the process of obtaining mainland licenses, ejari, and business addresses. It also facilitates the growth and development of businesses within its premises through educational and mentorship programs.

Beyond the professional realm, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro places a strong emphasis on community engagement. Shared spaces are designed to encourage socialization, fostering connections among members through activities such as shared meals, meetings, and networking events. The co-working space takes a holistic approach by organizing various events, workshops, and classes to cultivate a sense of community among its diverse members.

