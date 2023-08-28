Dubai, UAE – Egis announces the successful integration and rebranding of WME to Egis following the strategic acquisition last year. This significant transition aligns with Egis' commitment to reinforcing its position as a leading provider of comprehensive building engineering services in the region.

With the successful integration of complementary services and skilled talent, WME has now adopted the parent company name – Egis. This change reflects a harmonious merger of two firms' expertise, providing clients with a full range of multidisciplinary architecture, building consulting and engineering services delivered locally in the Middle East and India.

Through this strategic acquisition, Egis solidified its position among the industry leaders in building and infrastructure consulting in the region. This has been reflected most recently as Egis was recognized by the 2023 Engineering News Record (ENR) report as one of the top 5 International Design Firms in the Middle East region. The integration lays the groundwork for the introduction of essential in-house services, incorporating building sustainability, fire and life safety, and waste management services in addition to Civil, Structural, MEP, AV/IT & Security, Architect of Record, Roads, Master planning and Infrastructure engineering services.

"The Engineering industry is on the cusp of a new era, with innovation and technology creating new opportunities that are changing how companies design, plan and execute projects. Being fully integrated and part of a wider Group, our teams of experts are excited to continue delivering cutting-edge engineering design and consultancy services to our valued clients. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and with Egis’ global expertise and resources, we will create even greater value for our clients across the region. By embracing the new identity of Egis, we reaffirm our dedication to shaping a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for all," said Peyman Mohajer, the Middle East and South Asia Director for Energy & Sustainable Cities at Egis.

As Egis continues its transformation journey as a prominent player in the industry, the rebranding of WME marks another significant step towards offering comprehensive, innovative, and sustainable solutions that address the evolving needs of clients across the globe.

-Ends-

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 8 countries across the Middle East completing over 800 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting over 2,600 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities

Press Contact

Dana Rafeh

Marketing and Communications Manager

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com