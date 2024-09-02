Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is starting the new school year right, announcing an incredible 20 percent promotion to a line-up of marvellous destinations for travellers of all ages. The exciting promotion is just a few clicks away and applies to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app and on WizzAir.com until September 4 23:59 CEST, for travel until 30 March 2025.

Whether you're heading home, visiting friends, or planning a well-deserved getaway, now's the time to book and save! Unique, affordable travel destinations to explore for gastronomy enthusiasts include the newly announced routes Chisinau, an affordable green city, and Cluj-Napoca, a cultural melting pot.

Fly before 30 March and enjoy huge savings on selected flights. It is your chance to turn post-summer blues into bright new adventures!

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to start the new school year right and share our love of spontaneous adventures, with an exciting unmissable promotion. As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are empowering travellers to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating destinations across our ever-expanding network. We are proud to enable our customers to tailor their own experience through our smart innovations, with the ‘All You Can Fly’ and MultiPass memberships providing great flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation soon.”

With travel opportunities unlocked for everyone, exotic, culturally rich destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises, await with unique travel experiences to remember. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, or planning your next adventure, the WIZZ APP offers seamless travel planning with features like the Fare Finder, making it easier than ever to find the best deals on flights with convenience and excitement!

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and adventurous travellers are strongly encouraged to book early for travel to exciting destinations including Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza. The MultiPass is a wonderful opportunity in the summer peak season, especially for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen route.

Wizz Air is giving the power to the passenger to control their travel and recently introduced a unique 'All You Can Fly' membership, offering unlimited ticket purchases and significant savings compared to standard fares. The 10,000 memberships sold out in 24 hours, highlighting the value and limited nature of this offer. Additional services such as baggage and seat selection can be added to bookings as needed.

The national airline recently announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. With the Wizz MultiPass, passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova) Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

* The promotion applies from 2 September 2024 00.00 till 4 September 2024 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 20% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. The indicated number of seats (5 000 000) with the discount applies only for selected flights available on https://wizzair.com and WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. Travel period is limited, travels must be completed till 30 March 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings. Blackout dates: 19 December - 6 January.

