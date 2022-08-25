Budapest, Hungary: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, is launching 20 exciting new routes from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Sofia, Tirana, Venice and Vienna to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline introduces a new era of extended travel opportunities at ultra-low fares between Europe and the Kingdom to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity. Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from 54.99 €.*

The new routes will majorly enhance Wizz Air’s presence in the Kingdom that will boost the growing Saudi Arabian tourism sector and contribute to the Vision 2030 programme to triple the country’s passenger traffic by 2030. Just alone this expansion will bring over one million additional travellers to Saudi Arabia next year.

Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting countries in the world for aviation portraying an eclectic mix of travel opportunities with unmissable destinations, countless exciting attractions, and a thriving cultural scene. Today’s announcement follows the Memorandum of Understanding we recently signed with the government enabling us to contribute to Saudi tourism’s growth and its entire ecosystem. Not only does Wizz Air offer incredibly low fares to travellers given our operational efficiency, but we also fly one the youngest, most modern, and sustainable fleet of aircraft in the world. I see the Kingdom as a long-term strategic market for Wizz Air where we will continue to innovate and carry the flag of low cost flying for the benefit of Saudi residents and visitors as well as the country’s diversifying economy.”

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said: "Today's announcement of 20 new routes to Saudi is one of the largest such announcements anywhere in the world. It is a real first for Wizz Air and for Saudi, and opens a new and affordable gateway for visitors from Europe that will allow everyone to come and explore the world's most exciting new destination. This is already an exceptional partnership and today is just the start.We are making it easier than ever to get to Saudi and are confident that increased travel options and competitiveness will expand consumer choice and drive down costs."

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of The Air Connectivity Program, said: “We are pleased to have been able to work with Wizz Air to grow its network to Saudi Arabia; the announced routes are a testament to the strong traffic potential that the Kingdom has to offer. We look forward to welcoming these new flights into the Kingdom’s expanding network and to working with Wizz Air to explore other route opportunities in Saudi Arabia.”

Mohammed Ahmed Almowkley, CEO of Matarat, said: “We at Matarat are working with our partners and airline companies to provide an attractive environment at Saudi airports for airlines and passengers to offer better choices with high-quality services, and this work is an extension to the previous announcement with Wizz Air to operate direct flights from King Fahd International Airport to three diverse international destinations. Matarat will continue on this path to achieve the National Aviation Strategy objectives which are part of the Saudi 2030 vision.”

Wizz Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The MoU is a Ministry of Tourism initiative, aimed to enhance the development of the Saudi Tourism Sector. It reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again, allowing for more spontaneous trips abroad.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

**Pending regulatory approval.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest growing and most sustainable European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

About the Air Connectivity Program

The Air Connectivity Program is an initiative of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy established in 2021 by the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers’ resolution. The intent is to enable Tourism Air Connectivity in support of the development of the Tourism Sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About MATARAT

MATARAT Holding Company (A Closed Joint Stock Company), a property of GACA that has been forging the transformation of the Airports industry since its inception on the 13th of April, 2013 under Royal Decree No. (78/M).

