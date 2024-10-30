Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the expansion of its winter schedule with an unmissable twenty percent discount on all flights. Travel lovers can now take advantage of the flash promotion on the enhanced Winter schedule and book their flights with ease. The discounted prices will be available on 30th October for WIZZ Discount Club members and on 31st October for all travellers, for flights departing between 10 November 2024 and 31 March 2025. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting from as low as 89 AED*.

The expanded Winter schedule offers 40 percent more flights to the airline’s most popular destinations. From island hopping in Larnaca and the Maldives, to exploring the charm of Bishkek and Baku, uncovering the treasures of Kutaisi and Tashkent, or delving into the timeless wonders of Cairo and Athens, travellers can find flights that suit all preferences and budgets—enjoying more flexibility, convenience, and savings on their journeys.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Winter schedule with a 20 percent discount. Our enhanced schedule will offer 40 percent additional capacity on our most popular routes, enabling customers to benefit from our incredibly low fares with a convenient and tailored product. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking travel for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The national airline recently announced the expansion of WIZZ MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

*The promotion applies on bookings made on the 30th of October 2024 00.00 till 31st of October 2024 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 20% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. The travel period is limited; travels must be completed between 10 November 2024 and 31 March 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings. Blackout dates: 19 December 2024 - 6 January 2025.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 214 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million in the Financial Year 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

