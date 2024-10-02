Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is announcing an unmissable 15 percent promotion to a line-up of must-visit destinations for adventurous travellers. The exciting promotion is just a few clicks away and applies to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app and on WizzAir.com until September 2 23:59 CEST, with huge savings on travel until 12 December 2024.

Affordable, bright new adventures await and now is the time to save, whether heading home, visiting friends, or planning a well-deserved getaway. Exotic, culturally rich destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises, are waiting to be explored with unique travel experiences to remember.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to share our love of spontaneous adventures with our latest exciting promotion. We are proud to be empowering travellers to tailor their own experience through our smart innovations, with the ‘All You Can Fly’ and MultiPass memberships providing great flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating destinations across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation soon.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and adventurous travellers are strongly encouraged to book early for travel to exciting destinations including Almaty, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza. The MultiPass is a wonderful opportunity for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen route. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, or planning your next adventure, the WIZZ APP offers seamless travel planning with features like the Fare Finder, making it easier than ever to find the best deals on flights with convenience and excitement!

Wizz Air is giving the power to the passenger to control their travel and recently introduced a unique 'All You Can Fly' membership, offering unlimited ticket purchases and significant savings compared to standard fares. The 10,000 memberships sold out in 24 hours, highlighting the value and limited nature of this offer. Additional services such as baggage and seat selection can be added to bookings as needed.

The national airline recently announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. With the Wizz MultiPass, passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova) Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

* This promotion applies on 2 October 2024 from 00.00 till 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 15% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. 15% discount applies only on selected flights available on https://wizzair.com and WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. The travel period is limited, from 10 October 2024 till 12 December 2024. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed, Wizz Air Group; Micheal.nashed@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com