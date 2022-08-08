Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, today announced it will resume its operation to Moscow, Russia. The flights will operate daily from 3 October 2022. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 359*.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating a network of 34 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, providing ultra-low fares to a variety of diverse destinations. We support the UAE’s travel and tourism industry by enhancing connectivity both regionally and globally, in line with national regulations and policies.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to a range of destinations. They include Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

-Ends-

*The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats