Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced a brand new promotion with 20 percent off selected flights. The promotion applies for bookings made from 20 September 00:01 to 21 September 23:59 GST and for travel dates until from October 2023 to February 2024*, providing customers affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities.

The reduced fares are on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, available in the Arabic language.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We continue to fly the flag for ultra-low fare travel, providing flights to a range of remarkable destinations from the UAE capital. This provides adventurous travellers with new and memorable experiences. Our latest promo is one of many that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has offered over recent months to encourage people to explore new places and immerse themselves in cultures, history, art, cuisine and more across many countries that we operate to. We look forward to seeing you on-board.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Erbil (Iraq) Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 181 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) in 2020 and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

