Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its latest route to Turkistan, one of the most important historic cities in central Asia. The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE and Kazakhstan. Flights to Turkistan will commence on 01 February 2024 and will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED 159*.

A gem in the heart of Kazakhstan, Turkistan is a captivating mix of history, culture, and natural beauty and testament to the country's diverse heritage. Boasting architectural marvels, such as the revered Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage site that echoes the grandeur of Islamic art and architecture; Turkistan offers an immersive cultural experience. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the surrounding landscapes, from the scenic beauty of the Sayram-Ugam National Park to the tranquil waters of the Sasykkol Lake with warm Kazakh local delicacies and age-old traditions awaiting.

Basking in glorious year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi is a world-renowned family-friendly destination with incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality offerings. The UAE capital, blessed with stunning beach resorts, excellent cultural offerings, and exciting attractions, offers visitors a warm welcome and breathtaking natural and built beauty. The city offers an enriching historical experience and a bustling culture to explore with a plethora of both relaxation and adventure options to suit all ages.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “With stunning landscapes and a rich culture, Kazakhstan is an undiscovered and unmissable destination for adventure lovers. We are delighted to expand our network in Kazakhstan by launching Turkistan, our third Kazakh destination, providing exciting and affordable travel opportunities for everyone looking to explore the ancient Silk Road. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Central Asia, carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and connecting the UAE with an eclectic mix of marvellous destinations in Kazakhstan. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of adventure soon.”

Hamdi Güvenç, Board Member / Aviation CEO YDA Group, said: “We are very pleased that as a result of negotiations with Wizz Air, a decision was made on the flight and that three flights a week will be launched. We believe that there will be more flights in the future. Turkistan will become an important destination due to its diverse features and spiritual values. The fact that it is the spiritual capital of the Turkic world further increases its importance. In cooperation with Wizz Air in Turkey, we have also launched flights to Dalaman Airport, and the frequency of flights is increasing every year. We are glad to cooperate with Wizz Airline in Kazakhstan.“

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Turkistan Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 16/01/2024 159* AED

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

