Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Burtville Developments has announced a significant milestone in the progress of its flagship project, "Ville 11", located in Masdar City. According to data from the DARI platform, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, construction work on the project has reached 50% completion.

Burtville Developments has stated that the construction progress, since the project’s launch in January 2024, reflects growing confidence among buyers in the company’s projects and Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. The rapid advancement also highlights the company’s strong construction capabilities and its stable financial position, increasing the potential of the project being completed ahead of schedule.

Initially, Burtville Developments set the project’s handover date for the third quarter of 2027, but the company now anticipates completion and delivery by the second quarter of 2026, thanks to the exceptional pace of construction.

The company emphasized that Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is currently experiencing strong growth, driven by rising demand, particularly from foreign investors. The emirate has become a preferred destination for investors seeking high-quality residential developments, which supports the plan of Burtville Developments to continue launching projects designed to diverse investor needs.

Burtville Developments also reaffirmed its commitment to exploring further investment opportunities and developing premium real estate projects in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi, aligning with its goal to deliver exceptional residential experiences that meet investors' aspirations.

In parallel, the company highlighted steady progress across all its ongoing projects in Abu Dhabi, including:

Ville 12 in Masdar City

Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 and Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 in Yas Bay, Yas Island

Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19 in Masdar City

Construction activities across these projects are advancing efficiently, with site preparation, foundation work, and excavation operations progressing smoothly.