In its pioneering year, the UAE-based sustainability-driven water technology company, Wisewell, has achieved a remarkable environmental milestone by diverting 2 million plastic bottles from landfills. To visualize this achievement, imagine lining up 2 million 500ml water bottles end-to-end; the resulting line would be around 483 times taller than the Burj Khalifa, the globe's tallest structure. Since its introduction in late 2022, Wisewell has revolutionized the drinking water sector. The company enables users to upgrade regular tap water into mineral-enriched drinking water, significantly decreasing reliance on single-use plastic bottles. Wisewell's first year has been marked by exponential growth, witnessing a surge in the number of users who have embraced this eco-friendly alternative for purified and mineral-rich water.

"The growth we have seen at Wisewell is clear through our environmental impact. It took us nine months to prevent one million bottles from landfills and only four more to reach two million. And we are just getting started!" stated Wisewell Founder, Sami Khoreibi.

Khoreibi added, "Our company and customers align with the extraordinary sustainable initiatives of COP28 and Dubai Can."

As the world gears up for COP28, Wisewell is making waves with its flagship green-tech product, Model 1. This state-of-the-art, installation-free unit transforms ordinary tap water into superior drinking water, rivaling top bottled water brands, but at a significantly lower cost per liter. At the heart of Model 1 is Wisewell’s proprietary Full Spectrum Filtration process, a groundbreaking four-step system that not only eradicates most known contaminants, such as PFAS (forever chemicals) and microplastics, but also elevates the taste and hydration quality of the water.

In line with the growing demand for sustainable solutions, particularly highlighted in the upcoming COP28, Wisewell’s Model 1 exemplifies the fusion of convenience and eco-conscious technology. Its intelligent mobile app is a testament to this, offering real-time monitoring of tap water quality and filter health. It not only automates filter replacements but also seamlessly integrates green habits into everyday life.

A key aspect of this innovation is its focus on sustainability. The Wisewell app provides users with insights into their savings on plastic bottled water and quantifies their contribution to environmental preservation. As COP28 approaches, Wisewell’s alignment with the event’s goals is evident in their commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting water conservation.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility, Wisewell has established a liter-for-liter program. Through this initiative, the company commits to donating an equal amount of water purified by its devices to Splash, their non-profit partner. This commitment is highlighted by an impressive milestone: the prevention of 2 million plastic bottles from entering landfills, which has been matched with a significant donation of 1 million liters of water to Splash. Dedicated to providing clean drinking water to children in urban areas, Splash aligns with Wisewell’s ethos of blending technological innovation with humanitarian efforts.

About Wisewell:

Wisewell leads in innovative water technology, offering a futuristic approach to water consumption. Its standout device transforms tap water into high-quality drinking water, rivaling top bottled brands in taste. The Full Spectrum Filtration, a four-step proprietary process, effectively eliminates contaminants like PFAS and microplastics, enhancing the water with essential minerals. The smart app enhances the experience by monitoring water quality, managing filter replacements, and showcasing environmental impact.Discover more at www.wisewell.ae