Abu Dhabi – Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s leading digital financial platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, to streamline business banking for entrepreneurs and SMEs across the Emirate. The signing took place during GITEX Global 2025.



Through this strategic collaboration, Wio Business will be directly embedded into TAMM’s digital ecosystem, enabling users to open new accounts, link existing ones, and view their account dashboards all from within the TAMM website and app. Whether launching a new venture or managing an existing one, TAMM users will experience a streamlined journey tailored to their business setup: from optimized flows for Abu Dhabi Trade License holders to full onboarding for businesses outside the Emirate.



Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, commented: “As we continue to support SME growth across the UAE, we’re proud to partner with TAMM, the leading platform for government services, to launch the region’s first AI-enabled SME account opening experience. This integration makes it easier for businesses to access the banking tools they need to grow, directly from where they’re already operating. At Wio, we’re born to back you, and this partnership is a powerful step forward in making business banking simpler, smarter, and more accessible.”



His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM – the Government Enablement Department, commented: "The Memorandum of Understanding with Wio Bank strengthens our efforts to promote social and economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by integrating new digital services and solutions that enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents. By embedding trusted financial and sovereign services into a unified experience, we reduce complexity, save time, and elevate the standard for digital government, while ensuring streamlined access to financial markets. At TAMM, we collaborate with our partners across the public and private sectors to realise the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of reimagining the way services are delivered to individuals and businesses."



The initiative reflects Wio’s commitment to embedding financial services into everyday business tools, supporting the UAE’s national vision to foster entrepreneurship and SME growth. It also marks a significant step in Wio’s broader strategy to build ecosystem partnerships that unlock innovation, drive progress, and enable seamless business enablement.



About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s leading digital financial platform, is disrupting banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio unifies digital banking through a simple to use, in-one-place, customer-centric platform, helping achieve financial goals.



For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights that help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and invest with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking, providing a comprehensive digital platform designed to scale with them and simplify financial management.



As the region’s leading digital financial platform, Wio delivers innovative Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals.

