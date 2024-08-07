Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair Centre has expanded its restaurant line-up once more with the long-awaited opening of Saudi Arabia’s favourite broasted chicken franchise, Al Baik.

The new branch represents Al Baik’s ninth location across Dubai and will offer diners the franchise’s famous fried chicken and seafood staples. With a popular menu filled with time-served classics such as the Big Baik, Chicken Nuggets, Double Baik, Fish Fillet, Chicken Fillet Sandwich, and various other crispy delights, mall visitors will have yet another delicious food option to satisfy their hunger and cravings.

The latest opening reflects Al Ghurair Centre’s commitment to providing a diverse dining experience for all visitors. The mall already serves as a vibrant hub filled with a variety of food concepts across casual dining, cafes, chocolatiers, and outdoor dining. Dining spots include Denny’s, Chowking, Din Tai Fung, Wingstop, Zamzam Mandi, Bazooka, Jamaica Blue Café, Romantik Baka, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cold Stone Creamery, as well as the popular Lebanese urban eatery, Zaatar w Zeit, which recently opened.

The Deira-based mall introduced its very own street food hall last year. Flayva features an array of 18 diverse homegrown concepts, creating a melting pot of flavours to cater to every palate. From Japanese delicacies to Indonesian dishes, ever-popular Turkish kebabs to Filipino fare, there is something for everyone.

Al Baik is open daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 12:00 am on weekends, and is located on the Ground Floor – Entrance 1. With more than 100 branches across Saudi Arabia, Al Baik is the largest fast-food chain in the Kingdom and has established itself as one of the most-loved broasted chicken restaurants in the region.

To learn more about Al Ghurair Centre and its offerings, visit: https://www.alghuraircentre.com/ and follow on social media at: Instagram: @alghuraircentre; X: @AlGhurairCentre; and LinkedIn: Al-Ghurair-Centre/.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

