Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has launched an exciting new summer campaign, providing their customers wit­­h an incredible opportunity to win a family vacation to a top tourist destination. The summer campaign will run for the months of July and August 2024 with Batelco holding a weekly raffle to select the lucky winners.

During the campaign, 8 winners will win the trip of a lifetime to different popular destinations. The first travel destination is the historic and captivating city of Rome, Italy, while the remaining 7 destinations will be revealed in the subsequent weekly draws. The trip includes a round-trip airfare as well as hotel accommodation at internationally acclaimed hotel chains.

To enter the raffle, customers must purchase a mobile device or subscribe to a new Postpaid, Fiber or Mobile Broadband plan through the Batelco app or Batelco.com

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco said, "We are thrilled to introduce this exclusive summer raffle promotion to provide Batelco customers with the incredible opportunity to win a fully paid international vacation for their family."

"We are constantly looking for exciting ways to delight and engage our customers. I encourage everyone to participate and not miss out on this fantastic summer giveaway giving everyone the chance to create wonderful holiday memories with best wishes from Batelco."

Raffles will be conducted online with MOIC and will be announced on Batelco’s social media channels. ​

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com