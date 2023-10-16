Dubai, UAE: Wialon, the global telematics and IoT platform, is thrilled to announce its participation at GITEX 2023, scheduled to take place from October 16th to 20th, in Dubai. Renowned European GPS tracking and IoT solutions developer Gurtam will showcase its cutting-edge Wialon fleet management platform and unrivaled experience in telematics and IoT.

Wialon provides software solutions for fleet management and security, via over 2,500 partner companies in over 150 countries. With over two decades of experience in the telematics industry and the most wide-ranging portfolio of telematics solutions, Wialon has helped customers achieve significant savings and improve driver safety, globally.

With a rapidly growing presence in the UAE, Wialon currently serves more than 20,000 vehicles and other assets in the region, marking a remarkable 20% increase from the beginning of 2023.

The GITEX Global presents a unique opportunity for Wialon to engage with industry peers, partners, and potential clients, demonstrating how its telematics solutions can revolutionize various sectors.

"We are thrilled to be participating in this year’s edition of GITEX Global, where Wialon is poised to unveil the future of telematics and IoT solutions. With our track record of success and expertise across various industries, we're excited to showcase how Wialon can elevate your business operations. Envisioning the telematics future entails forging AI connections, automation of fleet management systems, and EV adoption. Amidst the UAE's evolving electric vehicle landscape, Wialon stands as your steadfast ally on the path to a more intelligent and eco-conscious era of fleet management," – Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon

This year, Wialon will build an IoT zone shared with our co-exhibitors: trusted telematics service providers, hardware manufacturers, and connectivity providers. IoT zone is a 220-square-meter space where Wialon and top players of the telematics industry showcase the latest and well-proven IoT and telematics products. They demonstrated their ongoing commitment to providing the latest technologies and advanced solutions for the wide range of industries.

Visit Wialon at GITEX in Dubai from October 16th to 20th, 2023, to discover how their innovative telematics and IoT solutions can transform business operations.

The Wialon team will be available at booth #H21-B20 to provide insights, conduct demonstrations, and discuss customized solutions tailored to the industry needs.

About Wialon

Wialon is the ultimate platform for telematics and IoT, with 3.7 million connected vehicles in more than 150 countries. With more than 20 years of experience, Wialon has helped thousands of companies optimize their operations by effectively processing and analyzing telematics data. Wialon is developed by Gurtam, a European GPS tracking and IoT solutions developer with headquarters in Vilnius and offices in Boston, Dubai, and Tbilisi.

Here are some key areas where Wialon provides a range of solutions:

Logistics and Shipping. In the UAE, Wialon-based fleet management solutions are crucial in optimizing warehouse management, tracking shipments, and ensuring efficient deliveries to their destinations.

