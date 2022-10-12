The recruitment sector across the globe has been adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic-induced chaos followed by the ‘great resignation’ and continued technological disruption. Contrary to popular belief, the problem lies more with supply than demand, as many people have either left the workforce or lack the necessary training to fulfil the rapidly changing requirements. According to one report, the global skills gap could reach 85 million by 2030, with the world’s 1.3 billion youth between 18 and 24 years being particularly vulnerable to this widening gap.

To address this pressing issue, Whiteshield, a global strategy, and public policy advisory firm, will organise an international public policy competition to encourage students to come up with policies and solutions focused on mitigating the global skill gap in the labour market. The jury panel for the competition will include leaders of Whiteshield, prominent academicians from major universities, and key figures from global economic institutions. Students who intend to compete are invited to submit their application on or before the deadline, October 30, 2022.

Whiteshield has, over the years, hosted interactive global public policy case seminars at prominent institutions to help students gain understanding, real-world experience, and knowledge of how public policies are made. The project has evolved into a worldwide competition to better train the next generation to develop strategies and public policies, especially on important and vital issues.

The case pertaining to the global skill gap that the competing teams will need to address will be made public by the firm on November 30, 2022. Per university, a maximum of two teams made up of three to four students will be allowed to compete. The results will be revealed on November 30.

The winners of the first, second, and third places will receive a free round-trip ticket to Dubai, where they will visit the Whiteshield office and meet the team. They will also automatically be fast-tracked through the recruitment process for a chance to secure a permanent employment position at the firm - in addition to other prizes.

Fadi Farra, Founder and Partner of Whiteshield, said: “We are preparing the next generation through programs like this competition by giving them a platform to contribute to the mitigation process of important and urgent issues that will have an impact on their future. Continuous skills development is more than ever recognised as essential for achieving the employment and innovation potential of the circular economy. The risk of not investing in skills development is too great: without it, investment in circular strategies and green recovery plans will fail to translate into employment opportunities and will see us fall short of our national and international environmental targets.”

Anthony O’Sullivan, Director & Partner at Whiteshield said: “Skills are the new currency of the 21st century. While developing the right hard and soft skills for the marketplace is more critical than ever, our educational institutions have not been able to adapt to rapidly changing requirements of the marketplace. We need to invest more in creative ways to close the skills gap, leveraging technology and public-private partnerships. The GPPC 2022 is about tapping into the creativity of a new generation to help solve a fundamental societal challenge that affects us all.”

As a public policy advisory firm with a global network of consultants, Whiteshield has over a decade of extensive experience working with government officials, experts, and policymakers from a variety of sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, information and communications technology (ICT), among others.

