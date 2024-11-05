Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first digital bank, is pleased to announce an unprecedented new partnership with Caribou Coffee aimed at creating a unique experience for the Weyay allowance customers who hold the SELECT Card and encouraging them to adopt the right financial habits.

This collaboration reflects Weyay Bank’s commitment to keep pace with their customers’ needs and deliver unparalleled offers in the market, particularly for university students seeking affordable yet quality options. Not only does it align with student needs but also it helps them to spend wisely since they enjoy their favorite Caribou Coffee food and drinks throughout the week with a 50% discount.

Weyay Bank believes that allowance customers seek not only financial services but also valuable lifestyle benefits. With this collaboration, all the SELECT cardholders can enjoy significant savings on their favorite Caribou Coffee menu options, which makes it easier for them to indulge while managing their finances smartly.

The SELECT Card can be easily set up through the Weyay user-friendly app as soon as the first student allowance hits the Weyay account. As the name of the card suggests, it allows customers who have been selected to join the exclusive community of SELECT to effortlessly manage their spending, taking advantage of up to 40% cashback offers, weekly and monthly vouchers, and other exclusive discounts from multiple brands ranging from Telecom services and food and beverages to gym and personal care. In just a few taps in the Weyay app, a user can access their SELECT card, add it to their digital wallet, and use it to benefit from the exclusive offers – all within a fully digital experience. This innovative approach ensures that the SELECT customers are empowered to make smart financial decisions while enjoying rewards like the Caribou Coffee 50% discount.

"At Weyay Bank, we focus on understanding our customers’ needs," said Fawaz AlNakib, Campaign and Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank. "By partnering with Caribou Coffee, we are not only offering our customers a special discount but also reinforcing our mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that aligns with their distinguished lifestyle."

“The partnership with Weyay Bank exemplifies its ongoing efforts to enrich customers’ lives by combining money management with everyday rewards. We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity, and we encourage all the SELECT cardholders to take advantage of this exciting discount,” said Sally Tohme, Marketing Manager at Cariou Coffee - Kuwait.

All the information about Weyay Bank and the SELECT Card and its benefits are available on www.weyaybank.com or in the Weyay app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Weyay Bank stands out as the first digital bank in Kuwait, committed to delivering the best digital banking experience. The Bank continues to set benchmarks in the financial sector, having garnered multiple prestigious awards that underscore its innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction. Recently recognized at Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2024, Weyay Bank received the "Most Innovative App for Young People" award, affirming its dedication to providing the best family banking experience through its new innovative card and app designed specifically for kids between the ages of 8 and 14 years old, Jeel Weyay. Additionally, the Bank was honored with the “Best Digital Bank in Kuwait” award, received from MEED international magazine within its MENA Banking Excellence Awards for 2024, and “the Best Information Security and Fraud Management” award in Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Bank Awards for 2024.

Caribou Coffee, a global coffeehouse brand with over 800 locations in 11 countries, offers a wide range of delicious food and beverage options and strives to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all types of customers.