Weyay Bank, Kuwait's pioneering digital bank, has unveiled a series of significant enhancements to its mobile banking application, designed to elevate the customer experience with higher security and greater flexibility. The new mobile app update underscores the Bank's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers in a rapidly digitalizing world.

A key highlight of the update is the revamped app homepage, now featuring engaging welcome messages, fostering a more engaging and relevant user experience.

Furthermore, Weyay Bank has introduced enhanced digital loan repayment options, providing customers with greater flexibility in managing their financial obligations through a variety of payment options that empower them to control their cash flow more effectively.

To refine the customer journey, the app's search functionality for offers and rewards has been introduced with optimized filters for seamless navigation. Allowance customers can also conveniently access detailed cashback information for their "SELECT" card, enabling them to fully leverage their benefits.

In a proactive move to gather customer insights, Weyay Bank has incorporated a customer experience feedback feature, enabling users to share their thoughts and suggestions. This direct line of communication will facilitate continuous improvement and ensure the Bank's services align with individual customer needs.

Security remains a top priority, with Weyay Bank strengthening its online payment security protocols through the newly added in-app payment authentication option. The Bank has also implemented secure digital solutions for email and password recovery with the highest level of security through identity verification via the “Kuwait Mobile ID” mobile application, streamlining the process for customers to regain account access.

Mohammad Al-Hunaidi, Product Owner at Weyay Bank said, “These latest enhancements are integral to Weyay Bank's strategic vision to solidify its position as Kuwait's foremost digital bank, providing an innovative, secure, and convenient banking experience that empowers customers in an increasingly digital-centric world.”

This commitment to innovation and customer-centric service has earned Weyay Bank prestigious recognition, including the "Most Innovative App for Young People" award at Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2024 and the “Best Information Security and Fraud Management” award in Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Bank Awards for 2024.