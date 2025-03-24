Danish expertise drives discussions on wastewater reuse, energy-efficient water solutions, resource recovery, sludge handling and digital water management in key stakeholder meetings.

Workshops and strategic engagements with Dubai Municipality, TAQA Water Solution, Saudi Water Authority, National Water Company, Saudi Water Partnership company and fostering relation with Marafiq.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA), backed by the Danish Trade Council, expanded its regional impact with a high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, strengthening cross-border collaboration in water sustainability, innovation, and infrastructure resilience.

Bringing together Danish water industry leaders and key regional stakeholders, the visit focused on advancing energy-efficient water solutions, wastewater reuse, resource recovery, sludge handling and smart water management technologies to support national sustainability goals.

As water security remains a top priority for the Middle East, WEMA is actively working to bridge Danish expertise with local government initiatives, ensuring that proven water solutions align with regional policy frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

From February 24 to 27, the WEMA delegation, led by Aarhus Water Utility, the second largest Water Utility in Denmark, with the attendance of the Danish Ambassador to the UAE, HE Anders Bjørn Hansen, visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia, engaging with government authorities, utilities, and private sector leaders to strengthen regional collaboration on water sustainability.

The visit began in UAE on February 24, where WEMA hosted a technical workshop with Dubai Municipality, bringing together Danish water technology leaders and UAE officials to discuss digital water management, wastewater reuse and efficiency, resource recovery, sludge handling and circular economy solutions. The following day, on February 25, H.E. Anders Bjørn Hansen, Danish Ambassador to the UAE, attended the high-level meeting with TAQA Water Solutions, reinforcing Denmark’s commitment to advancing innovative and energy-efficient water management solutions in the region. The meeting with TAQA Water Solutions focused on gaining deeper insight into TAQA’s newly structured water division and strategic direction following the acquisition of SWS.

During their visit on February 26th and 27th, WEMA representatives engaged in high-level discussions with key players in the Saudi water sector, including the Saudi Water Authority, National Water Company, Saudi Water Partnership Company, MAEE and Marafiq. These meetings focused on exploring innovative strategies to optimize wastewater treatment processes and maximize the reuse of treated wastewater, a critical component of addressing water scarcity challenges in the region.

To help Saudi Arabia achieve its ambitious goal of exceeding 40% wastewater reuse, WEMA members shared expertise in cutting-edge wastewater treatment solutions. Discussions focused on advanced sludge treatment and filtration technologies capable of producing high-quality reclaimed water, as well as energy-efficient pumping systems crucial for minimizing the energy footprint of wastewater treatment and distribution. These technological advancements are key to supporting the Kingdom's long-term water security objectives.

Commenting on the delegation, Ture Munksgaard, General Manager Danfoss Arabia said: “For Danfoss, being part of the Danish Water Alliance in the GCC region has been a valuable opportunity within sustainability. Through collaboration with other companies, we have shared technical knowledge of our components and solutions to help the water and wastewater industry optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. Together, we contribute to the region’s green initiatives, aiming for CO₂ neutrality by 2040 and 2050.”

Mads Helge, General Manager at AVK Saudi Valve Manufacturing (AVK SVMC) said: "The WEMA delegation represents a crucial step in fostering collaboration between global water leaders and Saudi Arabia’s key stakeholders to drive sustainable water management. As the Kingdom advances toward its Vision 2030 goals, partnerships that promote innovation in wastewater reuse and smart infrastructure are more important than ever. With four decades of experience supporting Saudi Arabia’s water sector, AVK Saudi is proud to be part of these efforts, working alongside industry leaders to build a more water-secure future for the region."

Shamel Tolomedjian, Sales Development Manager, Saudi & Egypt, for Water Utilities at Grundfos, said: "The WEMA delegation has been a vital platform for driving collaboration and innovation in Saudi Arabia’s water sector. As part of this initiative, Grundfos had the opportunity to present advanced energy-efficient water solutions to high-level stakeholders, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. With Saudi Arabia prioritizing wastewater reuse, smart water management, and sustainable infrastructure, it is essential to implement technologies that optimize efficiency and reduce energy consumption. At Grundfos, we remain dedicated to working alongside industry leaders and government partners to help build a more water-secure and sustainable future."

A Commitment to Regional Water Resilience

The Middle East’s high levels of water stress, exacerbated by rapid urbanization and industrial demands, underscore the urgent need for resource-efficient solutions. Despite substantial investment in desalination and wastewater treatment, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to face complex challenges in optimizing water reuse. The Danish Trade Council’s WEMA initiative is set to address these gaps by merging Danish water expertise with local policy frameworks, offering practical, energy-efficient solutions as urban populations swell and sustainable water supplies become increasingly vital.

WEMA’s expanded membership allows the alliance to address these challenges by combining global expertise with local policy frameworks. Members like Grundfos, AVK, Danfoss, AquaGreen, NIRAS, Watopi, DHI Group, and UltraAqua bring proven success in wastewater recycling, water-saving technologies, and energy-efficient solutions, which are increasingly essential as urban populations grow, and industries demand sustainable water supply.

With growing investment in smart water infrastructure and energy-efficient wastewater management, WEMA’s role as a trusted partner in the region’s water transformation will continue to expand. Through ongoing engagement with public and private sector stakeholders, the alliance is playing a key role in shaping policies, scaling solutions, and driving impact-oriented partnerships.

About WEMA

The Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA) unites Danish expertise with regional decision-makers to pioneer sustainable water and wastewater solutions across the Middle East. Formed by the Danish Trade Council, WEMA aligns with strategic government initiatives, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, to address the region’s critical water challenges. Through partnerships, innovation, and knowledge sharing, WEMA fosters resilient, future-ready water systems that support long-term sustainability and regional water security.

WEMA’s members include industry leaders such as Grundfos, AVK, Danfoss, AquaGreen, NIRAS, Watopi, DHI Group, and UltraAqua, along with Aarhus Water Utility and knowledge partners like Ferskvandscentret and Water Valley. Together, they tackle critical water challenges to support long-term regional water security and sustainability, in line with UN SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

Snapshot of WEMA’s traction to date

Established in 2018, the Water Efficiency Middle East Alliance (WEMA) serves as a collaborative platform bridging expertise between Denmark and the Middle East to address critical water and energy challenges. Its efforts began with a pioneering feasibility study with SEWA, alongside technical visits and workshops with Dubai Municipality, laying the foundation for impactful partnerships.

In 2021, WEMA partnered with Abu Dhabi Sewage Service Company (ADSSC), (now TAQA Water Solutions) during EXPO 2020 to host a collaborative workshop. In 2022, feasibility studies for both TAQA Water Solutions and Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Agency (RAKWA) led to deeper engagements, while the first IFAT workshop in Munich brought together Saudi water utilities e.g. ENOWA and National Water Company to exchange knowledge and best practices. Delegations to Denmark further strengthened regional connections, enabling discussions on smart water innovations and sustainability.

Most recently, WEMA formalized a partnership with Dubai Municipality ahead of COP28 and launched the Danish Middle East Water Academy to focus on capacity building and education. Ongoing collaborations with TAQA Water Solutions and RAKWA highlight WEMA’s commitment to supporting the region’s vision for sustainable water and energy development through actionable outcomes and enduring partnerships. In Saudi Arabia, WEMA and ENOWA have solidified their collaboration through an MoU, focusing on joint efforts in optimizing wastewater management.

For more information contact Astrid S. C. Nielsen, asthan@um.dk.