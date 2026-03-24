The HYROX-affiliated flagship centre will be built around strength and conditioning, wellness and family-friendly fitness

Wellfit Reem Island will feature more than 120 cardio and strength machines, plus a range of studios and athletic areas

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wellfit, part of Formative, the UAE’s largest fitness collective, has announced plans to open its first club in Abu Dhabi – and sixth in the Emirates – in summer 2026. Located in Reem Mall, the HYROX-affiliated centre will be built around strength and conditioning, while delivering premium fitness and wellness for the whole family.

Designed for members who wish to optimise every element of their health and wellbeing, Wellfit Reem Island will offer HYROX-certified coaches, specialised programmes and exclusive benefits for members competing in HYROX events. The fitness centre’s dedicated HYROX will feature a range of speciality machinery, including sleds, air runners and BikeErgs.

The flagship mega-club will also offer a diverse range of family-friendly activities and children’s classes, such as Wellfit’s new Junior Martial Arts programme, which will be delivered from the centre’s dedicated kids’ studio. Additional amenities will include a studio for group classes, a 22-bike spin studio, an assessment room, grappling and striking zones, men’s and women’s saunas and cold plunges, experiential showers, vanity stations, and male and female prayer rooms.

Brandon Rowberry, CEO of Arada’s Fitness, Wellness and Medical division, said: “We are delighted to unveil our plans for Abu Dhabi’s first Wellfit mega-club, as we continue to expand the brand’s footprint across the UAE. Wellfit Reem Island will feature fitness and wellbeing amenities suitable for all ages and abilities, enabling more people than ever to benefit from an active, healthy lifestyle. Reem Mall is the ideal location for this state-of-the-art centre, and we look forward to welcoming our first members this summer.”

Bruce von Kaufmann, Chief Operating Officer at Reem Mall: “The addition of Wellfit to Reem Mall marks a significant milestone in our mission to become a hub for world-class experiences and the go-to community destination in Abu Dhabi. By welcoming Abu Dhabi’s first Wellfit, we are providing our visitors with a premier health and wellness sanctuary, which adds immensely to, and complements our existing entertainment and retail mix. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering an active, vibrant community right in the heart of the capital.”

Wellfit Reem Island will feature a broad array of advanced technology and training zones, including 72 cardio machines, 15 glute- and hip-focused machines, 50 pin- and plate-loaded strength machines, 11 dumbbell racks, 14 free-weight benches, a selection of Eleiko platforms, six cable and multi-stations, and a recovery zone with Hyperice equipment.

The centre will also deliver a top-tier membership experience, thanks to its award-winning in-club restaurant, Hungry Wolves, AI in-body assessment technology from Shosabi, water stations, a towel service, swimsuit dryers and free parking. Conveniently located in Reem Mall, the club provides easy access to a wide selection of premium retail and entertainment offerings, including VOX Cinemas and Snow Abu Dhabi.

Founder Memberships will be available in the lead-up to Wellfit Reem Island’s opening, with limited spots available. Those who sign up early will benefit from an exclusive reduced rate, which will apply for the entirety of their membership.

Since launching its first location in 2021, Wellfit has firmly established its reputation as the UAE’s leading fitness provider. The brand secured six trophies at the most recent REPs (Register of Exercise Professionals) Industry Awards Gala, including Superclub of the Year.

Now serving more than 20,000 members across the UAE, Wellfit’s network of mega-clubs continues to grow at pace. The company’s existing portfolio includes locations in Jumeirah Village Circle, Meydan, Dubai Marina and Mirdif’s Sport Society in Dubai, and Aljada in Sharjah.

Wellfit is part of Formative, the UAE’s largest and most advanced fitness collective, which was launched by Arada in November 2025. In addition to Wellfit, Formative integrates FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FitCode into a single, purpose-driven platform. Together, these brands comprise a rapidly expanding ecosystem of 40,000 members and 20 high-performing clubs, with a collective goal of reaching 100,000 members across 40 locations by 2027.

About Wellfit

Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centers in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah. Wellfit is part of Formative, UAE’s largest gym portfolio by revenue, and owned and operated by Arada.



Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage.



All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com