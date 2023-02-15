Wellfit’s JVC branch named Superclub of the Year, while key wins also included Member Experience of the Year and Best Use of Technology Award

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wellfit has sent a shockwave through the local gym industry by scooping six top awards at the UAE’s biggest related recognition ceremony, the 2023 Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) Industry Awards.

Held on 9 February at the Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai, the event saw the Wellfit team pick up the Member Experience of the Year and Best Use of Technology awards, while the Wellfit flagship branch at JVC was crowned as the Superclub of the Year, the highest category of the awards for fitness centres with over 3,000 members.

Wellfit also won the Fitness Event of the Year award for the Tour de Wellfit program, which saw Wellfit members replicate the 2022 Tour de France route in daily studio classes. In addition, the awards saw Pamela Pereira crowned as the Female Personal Trainer of the Year and Nikesh Naik as the General Manager of the Year for their outstanding leadership at the Wellfit JVC branch.

Dimitri Koutsoubakis, CEO of Wellfit, said: “These awards place Wellfit squarely at the forefront of fitness operators in the UAE, less than two years since the brand was founded. I’d like to express our gratitude to the independent judges from the REPs Industry Awards for this recognition, which vindicates the disruptive approach we have taken to deliver a truly world-class fitness and wellness experience in the UAE.

“We are incredibly proud of the 140+-strong Wellfit team and the talent we have, as well the top-class facilities we are delivering and the enthusiasm and commitment from all 8,000 of our members across each of our branches.”

Wellfit’s JVC branch was the brand’s first large-scale fitness center, which opened at Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in November 2021. With an area of 75,000 square feet, Wellfit JVC is the largest indoor fitness and multi-sports area in the UAE and has also been the first location of its kind to integrate several fitness technologies and digital tools in its offering.

Catherine Hanson-Farid, Director of Operations for REPs UAE, said: “Wellfit has really raised the bar when it comes to member experience, facilities and all-round offering in what is a hugely competitive industry. These awards judged by numerous high-profile industry leaders, both based here and abroad, via written submissions and ‘mystery shopper’ visits, making them the most independent and reputable recognition programme in the local fitness industry.”

Wellfit fitness centers are equipped with advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system, the most significant digital tool at Wellfit is Advagym by Sony, which is an easy-to-use digital platform that makes tracking workout data simpler than ever before. Enabled by Sony’s wireless sensors, users can tap them with their phones to accurately capture data relating to all strength and conditioning workouts, including body and free weight exercises and cardio machines.

The 2023 Register of Exercise Professionals (REPs) Industry Awards was hosted in conjunction with Dubai Sports Council, the event’s Official Partner. Now in their tenth year, the event recognises individuals and businesses for their contributions to health, fitness and wellness in the UAE.