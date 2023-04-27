Dubai, UAE – Introducing Wise Guys, your new friendly neighbourhood sandwich spot, now open in DIFC. The retro shop brings a sense of old school New York to Dubai, reminiscent of the no frills delis found on the side of the streets in the Big Apple. Come for a gourmet sub made fresh on site, stay for the chat as you watch the charming team whip up a legendary sandwich bursting with flavour right in front of you and serve it wrapped up old fashion style, so good it’s almost criminal.

Start your day with an Egg Manifesto, a pillowy soft potato roll filled with fresh farm eggs made to order just the way you like it. To create the perfect breakfast sandwich, a selection of add-ons is available to pick and choose from to personalise an ideal morning bite. Hint (ask for the Penny Benny and thank us later)!

From lunch until late, heavenly sandwiches will be dished up all day. Served on freshly baked bread, guests can expect a bite they can’t refuse, including the likes of the signature Wise Guys with Pastrami, mustard, caraway sauerkraut, caramelized onions, melted provolone and a mix of botanicals on butter-toasted sourdough bread. Sink your teeth into a Forget About It featuring beef speck, pecorino, truffle cream cheese, pickled onions and a mix of botanicals on butter toasted schiacciata or The Ollie with smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, horseradish mayo, sauteed spinach, marinated tomatoes, romaine lettuce and honey sriracha on butter toasted sour dough bread.

Vegetarian options are available with the plant power sandwich Constanzia (AKA CONNIE), a hoagie loaf filled with marinated tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red onions, pesto, dukka, celery sticks, pickled roasted peppers, mix of botanicals, honey sriracha dressing and raisins. Crisp and fresh salad bowls are also on the menu tossed with colourful veggies, crunchy croutons, dried fruits, and creamy cheeses.

On appearances, this classic sandwich shop has everything needed to be your next local pitstop, but all is not quite what it seems…

-Ends-

Instagram: @wiseguysdubai

Opening Times: 8:30AM till 11:00PM

Address: Gate District, The Marble Walk