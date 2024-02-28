Jetpac's eSIM Now Available on WegoPro



Dubai: WegoPro, a modern platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally, is excited to announce its collaboration with Circles, a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform.



This partnership aims to enhance the booking experience for business travelers by integrating data roaming services seamlessly within their booking journey on WegoPro.



With this collaboration, businesses can now streamline their business travelers' experience across both pre and post-booking stages on the same platform, ensuring better control and efficiency while meeting the needs of the travelers. By adding connectivity services, WegoPro not only elevates the convenience for the business traveler but also enables businesses to manage all expenses within the same platform, simplifying the entire travel process.

"We are thrilled to partner with Circles to enhance the business travel experience for our users," said Prashant Kirtane, CEO of WegoPro. "By integrating Jetpac's eSIM into our platform, we are empowering business travelers with seamless connectivity and exclusive perks, further solidifying WegoPro as the ultimate solution for modern business travel."



One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the introduction of Jetpac's eSIM, offering users the ultimate convenience of travel roaming services. With a one-time installation of the eSIM, travelers can enjoy connectivity across all destinations covered by Jetpac, eliminating the hassle of SIM swapping forever. This eSIM can be used in over 100 countries and across multiple destinations within 30 days, enabling travelers to connect instantly upon landing without worrying about data roaming charges.



Aditya Goyal, Business Head of New Business Build in Circles, said: “We are very excited to partner with WegoPro to bring our award-winning Jetpac Travel eSIM product to Business Travelers. With Jetpac Travel eSim, WegoPro customers will get seamless connectivity around the world. This is a new milestone in revolutionizing the Business Travel across the globe”.

Jetpac's eSIM also comes with exclusive perks, including complimentary airport lounge access in the event of a flight delay across more than 1000 lounges worldwide. This feature has been lauded by frequent travelers as a 'lifesaver,' providing them with free access to airport lounges and the ability to bring along five friends.

About WegoPro

WegoPro, a leading corporate travel and expense management platform, has been rebranded as WegoPro and will expand into the Middle East.

It is a comprehensive platform aimed at modernizing and simplifying business travel. WegoPro builds tools to help growing businesses manage their business travel and expenses more efficiently. Our mission is to empower businesses with tools that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.



WegoPro is available in seven central markets throughout the MENA region, spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt.

We're a passionate team of problem solvers with significant experience in building scalable consumer travel and mobile platforms. Our team brings together expertise across product, design, and engineering from companies including Yahoo!, HomeAway and Expedia.



About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform - Circles X, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands.

Today, Circles is partnering operators in 14 countries with the mission to deliver delightful digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.



With Circles.Life, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services.



With Circles X, our digital telco technology empowers operators to launch digital telco brands from anywhere in the world. Built for operators by an operator, Circles X powers both Circles.Life and our partner operators’ digital telco brands.



Circles is backed by global investors such as Sequoia, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.



To learn more, visit www.circles.co.



About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam.



Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 50+ countries through the simple activation of 1 eSIM. Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill shock-free travel experience.



More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.

URL: www.jetpacglobal.com

