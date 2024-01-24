Dubai: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the MENA region, announces the launch of WegoPro, a modern platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally.

Formerly known as Travelstop, WegoPro will debut today in 7 key markets in the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt. The rebranding follows Wego's acquisition of Travelstop in September 2023, reinforcing Wego’s commitment to offer comprehensive travel solutions to businesses in the region.

Market research firms predict that the global business travel market will be valued at over US$1.8 trillion by 2027 and will return to the pre-pandemic levels of US$1.4 trillion this year. A significant part of that growth is expected to come from markets in Asia and the MENA region. That growth, coupled with the increasing demand for more modern and innovative business travel solutions, represents a substantial opportunity for WegoPro in the region.

"The Middle East is a very young population and most people in the workforce today have grown up with powerful travel apps and websites, like Wego, that have let them book their own personal travel," said Ross Veitch, Wego CEO & Co-Founder. "In stark contrast in their professional lives they are often forced to book their business trips through cumbersome offline booking processes having to email back and forth with a corporate travel management company and then to go through a tedious approval process. After the trip expense reports then need to be filed in a process normally involving Excel, receipts and sticky tape. With the launch of WegoPro today we are leveraging technology and our deep experience in the B2C space to bring business travel & expense management into the 21st century."

WegoPro offers a diverse and extensive range of flight and hotel inventory to simplify the process of booking business travel. Advanced machine learning and AI-driven personalization allows WegoPro to specifically tailor experiences for companies and their employees, significantly reducing the time needed by business travelers to research and book their journeys.

Prashant Kirtane, WegoPro CEO, states, "WegoPro is all about making business travel & managing expenses easy and efficient. We've combined top-notch supply from Wego, advanced technology, user-friendly design, and real human support to create a platform that suits the needs of businesses in the MENA region. Our goal is to provide a modern and innovative solution that streamlines corporate travel and expense management, offering businesses more control, flexibility, and efficiency, especially for today's modern business traveler."

The platform also provides streamlined, multi-level approval workflows along with unlimited travel policies for greater flexibility and visibility to companies and their employees. WegoPro also offers a modern and comprehensive expense reporting platform that supports a robust set of reporting tools and actionable insights that empower business owners to quickly optimize expenditure.

Some of Asia's fastest growing companies have already adopted Travelstop to manage their business travel and expenses in a more seamless and efficient manner. Since Wego's acquisition of Travelstop, the platform underwent substantial enhancements tailored to meet the specific needs of MENA businesses. WegoPro is thrilled to introduce a fully localized version of its business travel platform across seven key MENA markets. This ensures that business travelers benefit from a familiar and region-specific experience, enhancing their efficiency and convenience.

About Wego



Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About WegoPro

Travelstop, a leading corporate travel and expense management platform, has been rebranded as WegoPro and will expand into the Middle East.

It is a comprehensive platform aimed at modernizing and simplifying business travel. WegoPro builds tools to help growing businesses manage their business travel and expenses more efficiently. Our mission is to empower businesses with tools that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

WegoPro is available in seven central markets throughout the MENA region, spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Egypt.

We're a passionate team of problem solvers with significant experience in building scalable consumer travel and mobile platforms. Our team brings together expertise across product, design, and engineering from companies including Yahoo!, HomeAway and Expedia.

