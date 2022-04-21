The average booking value for hotels is 55% higher than that of 2019 levels

The overall trip duration has increased by 73%

Dubai, UAE: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals that travelers will be taking longer holidays and spending more on travel in summer 2022.

Our data shows that the average booking value for flights this summer has increased by 57% in comparison to the same period in 2019. Similarly, that of hotels saw a spike of 55% compared to 2019.

It is a testament that people are looking to spend more and book leisure trips. We also see travelers opting for all-inclusive leisure travel which gives them a safe travel experience during the pandemic.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: “Summer 2022 will be all about long holidays and travelers will be spending more on leisure travel to make up for the lost time. There’s a lot of pent-up demand, people have accumulated leaves and are ready to travel again in the new norm. Our data also shows that the average trip duration has increased by 80% for some destinations.”

Wego also reveals that the overall trip duration for people traveling to MENA countries has increased by 73% to 24 days, up from 14 days in 2019.

It has increased by 80% for Oman for travel dates between May and July 2022. Saudi Arabia saw a rise of 62%, Egypt 58%, Turkey 42%, Lebanon 41%, Morocco 31%, India 28% and 21% for the UAE.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

