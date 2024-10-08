Dubai, UAE: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), shares a list of top destinations that GCC travelers are eyeing this winter.

With the end-of-year travel season fast approaching, residents and expats in the GCC are making plans for vacations or trips back home. According to Wego's search data so far, Cairo is the most popular city for GCC travelers. Jeddah, Istanbul, Cochin, Bangkok, Lahore, London, Dubai, and Kuwait round out the top ten most-searched cities.

Winter travel insights

Wego's data suggests that much of the interest in the top destinations stems from the substantial Egyptian and Indian expat populations in the GCC. Egypt and India expats are expected to take advantage of the year-end break to visit their home countries.

Wego’s research highlights a growing interest among GCC travelers in Europe as a prime destination for festive year-end getaways. While London remains a perennial favorite, thanks to the ease of entry for GCC citizens who can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), other European cities are gaining popularity for their unique experiences and convenient accessibility.

Moscow, with its enchanting winter landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is an appealing choice for travelers seeking a magical winter atmosphere. Meanwhile, cities like Baku and Tbilisi have emerged as attractive options, offering a blend of modern amenities and rich history, all within a short distance from the GCC. Direct flights to these destinations typically take under 4 hours, making them ideal for a quick, hassle-free escape.

Additionally, cosmopolitan cities like Milan and Paris continue to attract travelers looking to indulge in world-class shopping, fine dining, and festive celebrations. The charm of these cities during the winter season, from their holiday markets to cultural events, offers GCC travelers a sophisticated and festive retreat.

Rising Travel Costs

Wego also reports that airfares for the top 10 destinations are all pricier this year by an average of 10.81% compared to the same period last year. Flight price to Kuwait is the sole outlier, being 7.33% cheaper than last winter.

Travelers are advised to book as early as possible to avoid further rising prices.

About Wego

