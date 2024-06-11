Dubai: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its partnership with Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing and most dependable airline. The partnership will allow Wego users to book flights on Akasa Air directly through its platform.

Through this collaboration, Wego users will be able to search and book all international Akasa Air flights on Wego’s robust digital platform that always tops the searches from the MENA region. Akasa Air’s first international flight took off from Mumbai to Doha on March 28, 2024, thereby achieving the milestone of becoming the first Indian carrier to fly overseas in just 19 months since its inception. Following closely, the airline has also announced flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in line with its international expansion plans.

By adding such a prominent airline to its portfolio, Wego is looking to provide its users with a wider choice of airlines to book from.

Praveen Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer at Akasa Air said: “We are pleased to have Wego as our partners in growth as we embark on our international operations. India is poised to become one of the biggest travel markets in the world in the coming years, and this partnership will ensure both Indian and global travellers have access to the greatest choice and convenience of airfares.”

Additionally, Wego users will benefit from Akasa Air’s fares, which will be promoted across all Wego’s marketing channels. They will be able to search and book the most competitive deals online through Akasa Air’s direct booking channel.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, MENA, Wego, said: “As the largest marketplace in MENA, it is a natural fit to partner with the fastest growing airline in India, Akasa Air, who will be operating to Middle East destinations. Wego provides Akasa Air the ability to showcase its offerings and ultimately increase direct bookings. We expect to see the demand continue to rise to and from the MENA/INSUB region. Over the past three months, we recorded over 18 million searches between these two destinations.”

This collaboration ensures that Wego users always get the most comprehensive selection of flight options possible across all our platforms.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travellers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air is India’s most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa’s youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service makes this commitment a reality for all Indians.

The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India and commenced international operations on 28 March 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha. This milestone makes it the first Indian airline to fly overseas within a record period of just 19 months. Since inception, Akasa Air has served over 8 million passengers and connects 22 cities.

With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 24 737 MAX aircraft which delivers superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also powers a quieter cabin with 40 percent lesser noise fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

