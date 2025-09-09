Dubai, UAE – Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has unveiled a bold new chapter in its brand story with the introduction of Weegio, a pint-sized alien traveler who embodies the brand’s spirit of exploration and innovation. This marks the first time a travel brand in the MENA region has introduced a character to personify its identity, setting Wego apart in a crowded marketplace.

Weegio is designed to humanize the Wego brand through character storytelling, making it instantly recognizable and emotionally relatable. As a character, he reflects the values of curiosity, humor, and wanderlust, while acting as a trusted travel companion for Wego’s diverse audience.

Roxana Nicolescu, VP Brand Marketing at Wego, said:

“People don’t connect with logos; they connect with stories and personalities. With Weegio, we’ve created a character that feels alive — a curious, helpful, and funny guide who represents the way our users feel about travel. He simplifies complex features, reacts to trends, and makes the Wego experience not just useful, but also entertaining.”

Weegio’s unique alien design is directly tied to Wego’s brand identity, incorporating the company’s bold colors and playful energy. Speaking in his own quirky “Weegish” language — developed with the help of professional sound engineers and AI — he brings to life the tagline “The best travel deals in the Universe” across video, social media, and campaign touchpoints.

“Weegio represents a big step forward for us as we continue to innovate in how we connect with our audience. He’s more than a mascot — he’s a flexible content anchor that allows us to tell stories, explain features, and tap into culture in a way that is authentic and instantly recognizable. This refresh gives us a powerful edge as we build stronger connections with younger generations of travelers and differentiate Wego in the global travel space.” added Roxana Nicolescu.

Wego's brand refresh aims to humanize the brand through storytelling, create a distinctive visual identity with a recurring symbol for better recall, and engage younger travelers by reflecting their humor, cultural references, and aspirations. Additionally, the refresh seeks to streamline content creation with an adaptable character and bridge the community and brand by making Weegio a voice for travelers' emotions and wanderlust.

As Wego rolls out Weegio across its platforms, users will start seeing him in social-first campaigns, animated skits, memes, travel tips, and even potential offline formats like merchandise and social media filters — all reinforcing Wego’s commitment to be more than just a booking app, but a companion in every traveler’s journey.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book, whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

