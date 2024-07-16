Dubai, UAE– Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is excited to announce a strategic partnership with CzechTourism aimed at promoting the Czechia as a top travel destination for the summer season.

This collaboration is set to enhance travel experiences and provide exclusive offers for travelers seeking to explore the stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks of the Czech Republic.

Through this partnership, Wego and CzechTourism will launch a series of joint marketing initiatives, social media campaigns, and promotional activities to showcase the unique attractions and hidden gems of the Czech Republic.

The campaign will highlight key destinations such as Prague, Cesky Krumlov, Karlovy Vary, and the picturesque countryside, encouraging travelers to discover the beauty and charm of this Central European gem.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with CzechTourism to bring the allure of the Czechia to our users. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing diverse travel options and exceptional experiences to our travelers. With its breathtaking scenery and charming cities, the Czechia is an ideal destination for summer travel, and we are excited to showcase it to our audience."

The collaboration will feature tailored content on Wego's platform, including travel guides, destination highlights. Additionally, travelers will benefit from seamless booking processes, personalized travel recommendations, and competitive pricing, making their journey to the Czechia both enjoyable and affordable.

Mrs. Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets, CzechTourism spokesperson, added: "Partnering with Wego allows us to reach a broader audience and inspire more travelers from the MENA region to visit the Czech Republic. We are eager to share our country's unique heritage, cultural festivals, and natural beauty with Wego's extensive user base. Together, we aim to create unforgettable travel experiences and boost tourism to the Czech Republic."

This strategic partnership is set to drive increased visitor numbers to the Czech Republic, contributing to the growth of its tourism sector and strengthening the bonds between the Czechia and travelers from the Middle East.

For more information and to explore travel options to the Czech Republic, visit Wego's website.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

