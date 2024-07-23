Global launch event at Dubai AI Campus, in collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub

Dubai, UAE: Webidoo, an award-winning AI marketing company, has announced the global launch of Jooice, its patent-applied-for all-in-one AI marketing solution for SMEs. Held at the Dubai AI Campus in collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub, the event marks a significant milestone in Webidoo’s mission to provide access to innovation for businesses of all sizes. Jooice empowers SMEs to leverage AI, navigate technological disruptions, and streamline their marketing efforts, providing an affordable platform designed to foster sustainable growth and success.

Giovanni Farese, Co-founder and Global General Manager of Webidoo, said, “We are thrilled to announce the global launch of Jooice from the UAE, a growing international hub for AI-based innovations. Jooice will transform marketing for SMEs by offering a comprehensive, user-friendly, and affordable solution powered by AI capabilities. Our strategic collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub gives us an opportunity to partner in the AI ecosystem, enabling us to tailor our product offerings to cater to the vibrant and growing SME segment in the Middle East and Africa region.”

Ketaki Banga, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Webidoo MEA, said “Many SMEs are unable to benefit from AI due to a lack of time, awareness, and resources. They often need anywhere from five to 15 different tools across marketing functions, making it complex and expensive to keep up with innovation. With Jooice, we consolidate multiple marketing functions into one cost-effective solution. Our goal is to bridge the digital divide and focus on underserved SMEs by making AI accessible to them. Webidoo will collaborate with the regional AI and startup ecosystem to continually evolve and meet their requirements. We also aim to partner with banks, telcos, governments, and economic and trade bodies committed to supporting SMEs to support the ambitious digital transformation goals in the region.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub, said, "We congratulate Webidoo on the launch of Jooice, as they continue to innovate and push boundaries for the benefit of the wider SME community. Efficient and secure AI adaption can enhance productivity and scalability, and Jooice is a strong example of how the DIFC Innovation Hub ecosystem is designed to enable firms to further advance in this space and contribute to Dubai's rapid digital transformation goals.”

Jooice is the latest edition of Webidoo’s flagship SaaS product with a focus on providing a seamless, user-friendly experience. The patent-applied-for Jooice AI, which has been developed specifically for marketing, guides users through onboarding and using the tool, minimizing the time and effort required to understand and start using it, and ensuring quick access to its benefits.

With an affordable pricing model and flexible modular options, Jooice allows SMEs to pay for what they need and add features as their needs evolve. Jooice includes essential building blocks for any business, such as listings and review management. Since customers today first check a company’s online presence and reputation, effectively managing these elements boosts visibility and credibility.

Subsequent product updates over the next few months will include social media management, integrated ad campaign management, advanced analytics, enhanced CRM, advanced AI assistance, and email, SMS and WhatsApp campaigns, among other features. These updates aim to provide SMEs with a comprehensive suite of tools to boost their marketing efforts and streamline their business operations, ensuring they stay competitive even against larger companies.

Additionally, for partners such as banks, telecommunications companies and government entities, Jooice’s upcoming updates will include features such as agency models and reseller models, providing a robust tool for SMEs and partners alike.

Financial institutions and telecoms companies can integrate with Jooice to enhance SME retention, manage operational costs, increase transaction volumes, cross-sell relevant products, boost digital wallet adoption, and improve customer experience and service offerings. Government and public services organizations can leverage Jooice to ensure scalable AI adoption across various sectors, facilitating technology integration and digital transformation goals.

Jooice is now available for partner pre-ordering for telecommunications, financial sector and government entities. Direct distribution for Middle East, Africa and India (IMEA) users will start from Q4. For more information visit www.jooice.com and www.webidoo.me.

About Webidoo

Webidoo is an award-winning AI company enabling businesses large and small across industries by developing innovative marketing and growth solutions to simplify and accelerate digital transformation and make it accessible to everyone. With R&D anchored in the US and a worldwide pool of talent, Webidoo maintains strong ties with top-tier research and academic bodies in the Middle East, US and Europe. The company’s portfolio includes multiple patents and is brought to life by a robust team of marketers, evangelists, engineers, and developers.

Webidoo’s enterprise marketing solutions include large scale, AI-powered content and media factories for high volume global and hyperlocal marketing requirements, and the Webidoo AI Lab which helps companies develop custom AI-readiness roadmaps for their marketing operations.

Webidoo’s solutions for small and medium businesses include Jooice, a patent-applied-for AI tool which enables SMEs to meet all of their marketing needs with one, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution. Webidoo also offers WebiExport, a platform empowering SMEs to connect with leading online marketplaces, such as Alibaba.com, to expand their international footprint.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 41,500 professionals working across over 5,500 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.