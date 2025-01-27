In a grand event headlined by Lebanese star Nicole Saba, Wealth Holding launched its project Once Mall in the heart of the Andalus area in Fifth Settlement, New Cairo. Located on Mohamed Naguib Axis and just 3 minutes away from the American University in Cairo, the project is designed to be a comprehensive hub catering to investors' needs with a variety of administrative, commercial, and medical clinic units, offering promising investment opportunities to clients.

Eng. Soheir Kareem, Chairwoman of Wealth Holding, announced the company’s return to the investment landscape in New Cairo with the launch of the Once Mall project. This multi-use service mall is designed to be a dynamic hub, catering to the needs of local residents seeking a premium destination for shopping, leisure, and business activities.

She stated that the company aims to achieve sales of EGP 2.8bn, with the project set to be delivered within two and a half years, highlighted that the company has introduced flexible payment plans tailored to meet customer aspirations.

She noted that Once Mall features a new commercial real estate product, Pretica, launched for the first time to support young manufacturers and entrepreneurs. This offering includes fully finished commercial spaces starting at 6 sqm, with very flexible pricing and a 5-year installment plan.

Additionally, the company introduced an innovative administrative real estate product called "Capsules," which consists of standalone, fully finished administrative offices with a net area of 6 square meters. These offices come with added services, such as meeting rooms and cafés, she pointed out.

She added that the company has provided all the elements necessary to make this project a prime investment opportunity. For this reason, the location of Once Mall was carefully chosen in one of the most strategic areas of Fifth Settlement, placing investors close to key landmarks and attractions, ensuring consistent demand for the units.

The design of Once Mall New Cairo was entrusted to FRS Architectural Office, owned by Dr. Emad Riyad Fahim, one of the most renowned architects in Egypt and the Arab world. FRS is also one of the oldest architectural firms, established in 1931.

Dina Helal, Managing Director of Wealth Holding, stated that the company conducted a thorough study of the real estate market's demands to identify the unit sizes most sought after by various investor segments. This includes selecting spaces tailored to the needs of different business activities, whether shops, offices, or clinics. This approach enhances the project's chances of success by creating a supportive and motivating environment for investors.

She added that Once Mall New Cairo offers all the services and facilities needed by unit owners and visitors, ensuring they can carry out their activities with comfort and flexibility.

She noted that when Wealth Holding decided to re-enter the Fifth Settlement market, it was keen to launch its new project in one of the most vibrant areas. Once Mall is located in the southern Investors Extension, near major residential compounds with a high population density. This strategic location will ensure a steady flow of visitors to Once Mall New Cairo.

Moreover, the mall is conveniently situated close to prominent universities, schools, and hospitals, all of which guarantee high operational rates for the project at all times. The choice of this location reflects the company’s belief that being in densely populated areas saves investors time and effort while significantly enhancing the project’s market value in the long term.

From his side, Dr. Emad Fahim Riad, Chairman of Fahim Riad Studio and the project's engineering consultant, stated, "Distinctive architectural designs are among the key factors that give projects a competitive edge. For this reason, Wealth Holding was keen to implement Once Mall in Fifth Settlement using a modern architectural style."

He added that the modern architectural concepts were implemented to ensure harmony and coherence among the project’s details, offering unit owners and visitors a unique experience throughout their time in the development.

The creativity in the design of Once Mall New Cairo is evident in the company’s ability to utilize both the interior and exterior spaces effectively, providing all units with comfortable and appealing views. The glass façade seamlessly integrates with the surrounding elements, while the interior features a balanced distribution of units across all floors to ensure a convenient and distinctive experience, he explained.

The exceptional architectural design reflects the company’s ability to optimize the project’s space efficiently. Wealth Holding has provided a variety of spaces tailored to meet the needs of different investors, whether they seek small or large areas. The company also ensured that the spaces align with the nature of various activities, including shops, offices, and clinics, significantly enhancing their chances of success.