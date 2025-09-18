Wazen Financial announced today, Wednesday, the signing of a technical integration agreement with Synclane, a company specialized in treasury management systems, with the aim of providing innovative solutions in the field of cash flow and financial account management targeting large corporations and financing companies in the Kingdom and the region.

This agreement comes as part of Wazen Financial’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of its clients’ financial operations by leveraging the latest global technologies in liquidity and treasury management. The new solutions will enable companies to manage their financial resources with greater accuracy and transparency, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency in making strategic decisions related to cash flows.

Wazen Financial affirmed that its collaboration with Synclane aligns with its digital transformation strategy in the financial sector, by providing integrated solutions that empower institutions to manage their accounts in an automated and efficient manner, while ensuring compliance with local and international standards.

The company also explained that this step will strengthen institutions’ ability to engage in long-term financial planning, improve risk management, and achieve greater flexibility in facing economic challenges.

This collaboration underscores Wazen Financial’s position as a trusted partner in delivering innovative financial and technological solutions that support the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the financial sector and enhance its competitiveness.