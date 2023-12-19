Way2Smile Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions, and WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, recently announced the launch of WIZONE, a groundbreaking online marketplace designed to transform the way suppliers and buyers connect and do business in the news media industry.



Bridging the Gap in News Media Commerce



Traditionally, news publishers have faced challenges in sourcing the latest technologies, products, services, and solutions due to the limited availability of vendors online. WIZONE cuts through this clutter, offering a centralized platform that brings together a comprehensive range of products from reputable suppliers across the globe. From cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions to reliable printing equipment and innovative subscription management platforms, WIZONE caters to the diverse needs of publishers of all sizes.



Seamless Browsing and Transactions



The user-friendly interface of WIZONE makes it easy for publishers to navigate and discover relevant products and services. Advanced search filters allow for quick identification of specific needs, while detailed product listings and supplier profiles provide comprehensive information for informed decision-making. Secure online transactions and transparent pricing further enhance the user experience, simplifying the entire procurement process.



Features of WIZONE Marketplace



WIZONE offers a multitude of features and benefits for both suppliers and publishers:



For Suppliers:

Global reach: Tap into a vast network of potential buyers from across the globe, expanding your customer base and market reach.

Targeted exposure: Showcase your products and services through comprehensive listings, promotional tools, and featured placements.

Cost-effective solutions: Choose from a range of subscription plans to fit your budget and marketing objectives.

Lead generation tools: Generate valuable leads and connect directly with interested publishers through intuitive messaging features.

Market insights: Gain valuable insights into industry trends, competitor analysis, and customer preferences to optimize your offerings.

For Publishers:

One-stop shop: Find everything you need to run your operation, from cutting-edge technologies and software solutions to essential services and equipment.

Simplified sourcing: Streamline your procurement process with intuitive search functionalities, detailed product comparisons, and direct communication with suppliers.

Cost savings: Discover competitive pricing and negotiate favorable deals with a diverse pool of vendors.

Innovation discovery: Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest advancements and solutions in the news media space.

Community building: Connect with fellow publishers, share best practices, and collaborate on industry initiatives.

WIZONE Marketplace represents a significant leap forward for the news and media industry, eliminating traditional barriers and creating a dynamic ecosystem where suppliers can showcase their innovative solutions and publishers can easily discover the tools and services they need.



WIZONE is now live and available to all suppliers and publishers in the news media industry.



About Way2Smile Solutions



Way2Smile Solutions is a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to streamline their online operations and maximize their sales potential. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including website development, e-commerce platform implementation, marketing automation, and data analytics. Way2Smile Solutions is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions that drive business growth and success.



About WAN-IFRA



WAN-IFRA is the world's largest association of news publishers, representing more than 18,000 media organizations in 120 countries. Its mission is to empower and support news publishers through a wide range of services and initiatives, including industry events, education programs, research and development, and advocacy efforts. WAN-IFRA is dedicated to promoting the values of a free and independent press and ensuring the future of quality journalism around the world.

Contact information for Way2Smile Solutions

Way2Smile Solutions

https://www.way2smile.ae/

3D, Gold Tower, Cluster I, JLT Dubai.

bd@way2smile.ae