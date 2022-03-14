Dubai, UAE: Watsons, Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, unveils its latest store in the region at the popular Mirdiff City Centre Mall (MCC) today. It marks Watsons fifth store in UAE and seventh store in the Middle East, joining stores in other six locations to serve customers at Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mall of the Emirates and Al Wahda Mall in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mall of Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Doha Festival City Mall in Qatar.

Featuring an enhanced shopping experience with month-long exciting activations, free makeovers and skincare consultations for UAE shoppers, the store boasts over 200 brands from around the world, offering makeup, skincare, haircare to personal care catering to the ever changing needs of the UAE beauty consumer.

Skincare Expert with Exclusive International Brands

With a mission to inspire customers to ‘Look good, do good, feel great’, Watsons as the skin expert is delighted to bring our customers exclusive international brands, that include Target Pro, Superdrug, Skin Advanced, Hada Labo as well as celebrated K-beauty and global brands such as Deweytree, Holika Holika, Leaders, and more.

Jonathan Watts, General Manager of Watsons GCC at Al-Futtaim, commented on the latest new store, “Watsons is committed to bringing coveted and affordable beauty and wellness international brands to customers in the GCC region.”

“The United Arab Emirates is considered as one of the biggest markets for makeup and skincare products in the world and we are excited to open our new store in Mirdif City Center as we continue our journey in making Watsons more accessible to beauty shoppers across the region. Watsons prides itself in providing beauty and skincare for modern beauty lovers across our O+O (Offline plus Online) channels, with free consultations and a carefully curated assortment of prestige products from international and exclusive brands; providing an engaging shopping environment for everyone to feel welcome and at ease. We will continue to expand in the GCC to give beauty and skincare enthusiasts a quick and easy shopping experience both offline and online,” he added.

Now in MCC, customers have the chance to explore the latest Watsons beauty-land created with designated zones like Natural & Clean Beauty with sustainable products, tailor-made for the diverse climate and skin type of the region along with an open makeup area where customers can try out different looks and play around with a wide range of latest and trendiest colour cosmetics.

About Watsons

Watsons is the leading O+O (Offline plus Online) health and beauty retailer in Asia, currently operating over 8,000 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies in 16 Asian and European markets. Watsons continually sets the standards in the health, wellness and beauty market, providing personalised advice and counselling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Since 2009, Watsons has been the No.1 pharmacy/ drugstore brand in Asia*. Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, today Al-Futtaim is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees across 29 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

