Watania International Holding is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anuj Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 20th April 2026.

Mr. Agarwal is a seasoned insurance executive with over 30 years of international experience across life, health and general insurance sectors, including extensive expertise in P&L management and large-scale organizational transformation across multiple markets.

Professional Profile & Experience

Most recently Mr. Agarwal had been Chief Executive at Gulf General Insurance and prior to that at Allianz Saudi Fransi at Saudi Arabia. He had also been MD & CEO at Bajaj Allianz Life, India.

During his previous tenure at KSA, he helped transform the health insurance business into one of the profitable lines, delivering strong growth, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing workforce stability through targeted initiatives. He also led large-scale transformations projects, contributing to strengthening the company’s financial performance and market position.

Previously, he served as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Allianz Africa, overseeing multiple markets and driving portfolio optimization, governance enhancements, and system-wide financial integration. He has also held senior leadership roles across leading insurance institutions in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Mr. Anuj has a strong track record in driving profitability and transformation across complex, regulated environments, supported by his academic credentials, including an Advanced Diploma in Insurance (CII, UK), a Master’s degree in Finance (University of Bombay), and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (University of Delhi).

Statement from the Chief Executive Officer

"I am excited to join Watania International Holding and lead the Company into its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with the Board, leadership team and colleagues to build on our strengths, enhance performance, and deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders."

The Board of Directors welcomes Mr. Anuj and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Company’s strategic objectives.

About Watania International Holding

Watania International Holding PJSC (‘WIH’ or the ‘Company’) is a listed entity trading on Dubai Financial Market under the ticker WATANIA (previously DARTAKAFUL). Watania International Holding PJSC is the sole shareholder of two operating companies: Watania Takaful General PJSC and Watania Takaful Family PJSC. Together, they create one of the leading Takaful providers in the UAE.

The two operating companies offer a range of Takaful products including motor, general, technical, medical, and family to both individuals and companies in the UAE. They operate in accordance with the teachings of Islamic Shari’ah and within the provisions of UAE Federal Law No. 6 of 2007 relating to Takaful companies and Takaful agents and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the companies. Both companies operate full-service offices in the UAE, including locations in Dubai (Jebel Ali, as well as the Al Gurg and Business Point buildings in Deira) and Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please call 800-WATANIA (928 2642) or visit: www.watania.ae

For media inquiries, please contact Aakanksha Sunil, Senior Officer – Marketing & Communications, WIH, aakanksha.sunil@watania.ae.