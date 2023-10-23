Dubai, UAE: Watani Al-Emarat Foundation launched the Flag Protectors campaign, which is being held for 11th consecutive year, in line with its objective to promote the culture of respecting and preserving the UAE’s national flag as the symbol of sovereignty, independence, identity and history. The campaign is one of the Flag Day initiatives envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform it into an annual event for community members to express their pride in the excellence and achievements of the country. The activities under the campaign commenced in the last week of September and will run until November 2023, with programs including field visits to distribute flags and nationwide science workshops for the target groups.

The key objective of the campaign is to foster a culture of respecting and preserving the nation’s flag by spreading awareness on the flag protocol and the right ways to protect and handle it without degrading or damaging it. The main target areas of the campaign are public and private schools and universities, partners and collaborators, health-care centres and neighbourhood councils, seeking to boost cooperation among the community members in hoisting the national flag properly, thus reinforcing their sense of national responsibility.

His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “The programs under the Flag Protectors campaign kicked off for the eleventh consecutive year and we are proud of the steadfast commitment shown by the members of the UAE’s society in promoting national value and principles as well its culture. We urge all citizens and residents of our beloved country to participate actively in these national efforts to protect our identity. We take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to those participating in this national campaign and affirm our commitment to constantly work towards building a society that is aware of our national values.”

The campaign encompasses an extensive array of information programmes which aim to raise awareness on flag protocol. It includes the distribution of approximately 6,000 flags and conducting a series of workshops, particularly the Flag Protocol Workshop, in various parts of the country with the participation of volunteers to popularise the Flag Protocol among community members and highlight its importance. The workshops are held under four themes, including ‘The UAE Flag: History and Federal Law’, ‘UAE Flag Standards’, ‘How to Deal with and Preserve the Flag’, and ‘Place of Honour for the Country’s Flag in Accordance with Protocol Rules’.

The Flag Protocol Workshop is inspired by Federal Law No. (2) promulgated on December 2, 1971 and enacted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the Flag Day of the UAE and subsequently, the Cabinet Decision No. 5 of 1996 on the Regulation on Rules for Dealing with the flag regulating the way individuals and institutions deal with while preserving its honour. These rules ensure that the key frameworks are in place to ensure that the flag is respected and preserved.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com