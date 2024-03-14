Dubai, UAE: Watani Al Emarat Foundation (WAF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Charity Association, aligning with its crucial goal to maintain and elevate the national identity among young individuals and foster a sense of patriotism, good citizenship and loyalty towards the country. Meanwhile, the objective of the Dubai Charity Association is to lead charitable and humanitarian efforts both locally and internationally. The agreement reflects both parties shared goals, which are to promote social cooperation and contribute towards the nation’s development. Furthermore, the MoU will support the efforts of both parties to reinforce the Emirati national identity, foster positive citizenship values throughout society, promote a unified perspective on national identity across various community segments and advocate for principles and frameworks that uphold patriotism and loyalty to the nation.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, at the headquarters of WAF, in Dubai in the presence of various officials and employees from both entities. The fundamental goal of the MoU is to build a strong bond between both parties to support the targeted sections. The agreement also seeks to establish a framework to encourage collaboration to develop programs, projects and services supporting these categories. Furthermore, both parties will proactively exchange their knowledge, expertise, advice, studies and best practices, which will aid in boosting the efficiency of solutions and implement them to benefit families, women and children.

H.E. Al Falasi said: “The agreement with Dubai Charity Association is a key step in our shared goal to promote principles of humanitarian work, voluntary service, community engagement and social responsibility among individuals and organisations within the country. We believe that effective collaborations serve as the Foundation for developing a sustainable future that strengthens our national identity and nurtures the idea of responsible citizenship. The move reflects the vision of our wise leadership to progress in humanitarian efforts, while promoting the core values of WAF across various fields.”

Al-Suwaidi added: “We are thrilled to partner with Watani Al Emarat Foundation to preserve our national identity and foster a sense of belonging, good citizenship and loyalty across various sections of society. The signing of this MoU aligns with the launch of our Ramadan Campaign for this year. Furthermore, the agreement is created upon the core principles that highlight our strategy and institutional values and commitment to broaden partnerships to encourage charitable and developmental initiatives.”

"This partnership with WAF is significant role in promoting positive values among the Emirati community, particularly highlighting the relevance of compassion, generosity and volunteering. It further underscores the significance of collective efforts in national, volunteering and humanitarian initiatives and projects. The commitment aligns with the long-standing principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Nation’s Founding Father. Furthermore, it is strengthened by the country’s wise leadership,placing the UAE as a global example in humanitarian fields and volunteering work, while also elevating its international reputation as a symbol of giving," Al Suwaidi concluded.

As part of the agreement, the Foundation will recruit qualified volunteers to support various initiatives of the Dubai Charity Association. Volunteers can register and explore opportunities in the field through the ‘Day for Dubai’ platform. Furthermore, WAF will promote the Association projects and include them as operational partners in its future activities. It will also provide smart donation boxes for the Association at its headquarters and exhibit the Association’s logo on its official premises and marketing materials. The Foundation will prepare initiatives and projects that help the volunteers ,bolster social responsibility and promote volunteering culture through awareness workshops and programes focusing on nationalism."

The MoU between WAF and Dubai Charity Association signifies the commitment of both parties to reinforce national identity, values, and advance the cause of charitable and humanitarian work, which has become the country’s unique identity. It provides opportunities for future cooperation between national and charitable endeavours, contributing to elevating the nation’s reputation in the areas of humanitarian work and social responsibility. Furthermore, this collaboration highlights the fundamental principles that define Emirati identity and promotes the concepts of charity and volunteer work as vital cornerstones for cultivating an empathetic and cohesive community.

