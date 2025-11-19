Kuwait: Warba Bank announced its diamond sponsorship of the “Breaking Barriers 3” conference, organized by the National Leadership Institute (NLI) under the theme “Artificial Intelligence vs. Emotional Intelligence: The Savior of Business”. The event took place at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre under the patronage of H.E. Omar Al-Omar, the Minister of Communication.

The sponsorship reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting significant initiatives that explore the future of leadership and innovation, and to strengthening the role of modern technologies and human intelligence in shaping the future of business, all aligned with Warba Bank’s vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow,” and its commitment to innovation and institutional excellence.

Balancing Artificial and Emotional Intelligence: A Practical Approach

Faisal Abdulrazzaq Al-Nassar, Chief Corporate Banking Officer at Warba Bank, affirmed that the Bank applies the principle of balancing artificial intelligence (AI) and emotional intelligence (EI) as a core practice within its institutional strategy. He explained that Warba Bank heavily invests in adopting cutting-edge, AI-powered digital solutions to enhance service quality and operational efficiency, while simultaneously investing in developing its human capital and strengthening their leadership and emotional intelligence skills.

Al-Nassar added that real success in the age of digital transformation is not achieved through technology alone, but through an optimal balance between the power of digital tools and machine intelligence on one hand, and the wisdom, emotional intelligence, creativity and relationship-building abilities of humans on the other. This approach positions Warba Bank as a leading financial institution that believes the human element remains at the heart of every successful technological transformation.

Strategic Partnership with the National Leadership Institute

Al-Nassar expressed the Bank’s appreciation to NLI for organizing this important conference, noting that Warba Bank is proud of its strategic partnership with the institute, particularly through the implementation of the Bank’s leadership development program, Ignite.

He highlighted NLI’s important role in developing leadership capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation in Kuwait and the region through world-class events and high-quality developmental programs. Warba Bank remains committed to supporting these important national efforts.

Active Participation and Prominent Presence

Warba Bank participated actively in the conference and took part in the central panel discussion on “Emotional Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence,” presenting the Bank’s perspective on achieving balance between technology and human capability within the banking sector.

Additionally, a representative delivered the opening keynote address, highlighting Warba Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and thought leadership in the region.

The Bank also hosted an interactive booth to engage with attendees and showcase its digital transformation initiatives and innovation-driven services.

The Central Question: Which Is the True Savior of Business?

The conference, one of the region’s leading leadership events, explores the essential balance between AI and EI in shaping the future of leadership, innovation, and corporate culture. It seeks to answer the fundamental question: “Which one saves business: Artificial Intelligence or Emotional Intelligence?”

This topic comes at a critical time, as institutions worldwide undergo profound transformation with rapid adoption of AI technologies, while human skills and emotional intelligence remain indispensable for strong organizational cultures, effective team leadership and sustainable innovation.

The conference brings together leading global experts in AI, leadership, and innovation, including H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Dr. John Gray, author of the global bestseller “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus” and an expert on emotional intelligence, Dr. Mohamed Shaaban, AI and data science expert specializing in business applications and Andrea Cosentino, international strategist in business innovation and organizational transformation.

Ongoing Commitment to Developing Kuwaiti Leadership Talent

The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its support for initiatives that build a new generation of Kuwaiti leaders capable of driving transformation and innovation, while striking the right balance between technology and human capability. This commitment contributes to sustainable development and strengthens Kuwait’s position as a regional hub for innovation and leadership.

Warba Bank has achieved significant success in a short period, establishing itself as a leader in Islamic banking services and ranking among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that delivers high-value products and services through innovation and social responsibility, in line with its vision “Let’s Own Tomorrow.”