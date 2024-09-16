

Jeddah: Wallan Trading Company, the official distributor of the French brand Renault in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened a new showroom in Automall Jeddah, King Abdulaziz Road. The opening ceremony was attended by Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of Renault operations in Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific and Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Wallan Holding, in addition to a selection of senior officials, industry leaders and media representatives

The Renault showroom at AutoMall Jeddah features a range of exciting new Renault models, particularly the all-new Renault Arkana, which belongs to the compact multi-purpose coupe category. In addition, the showroom offers a variety of models that are highly popular among admirers of the French brand in the Saudi market, such as the versatile Renault Koleos, the modern sedan Renault Megane, Renault Duster, and Renault Express.

This new showroom in Jeddah marks the first Renault facility in the western region of the Kingdom under the Wallan Trading umbrella. It follows the opening of a state-of-the-art center for the brand earlier this year in Riyadh, with further showrooms and centers planning to open in key regions around the Kingdom.

Commenting on the opening, Abdulaziz Al-Wallan, Vice Chairman of Wallan Holding said: "The opening of a dedicated Renault showroom in Jeddah under the umbrella of Wallan Trading comes as part of the company's expansion strategy following the announcement of its strategic partnership with the Renault Group in the Saudi market last year, 2023, as an official distributor of its products. This aims to serve customers of the French brand in Jeddah and its surrounding areas, and to remain close to them."

He added: "We are working through our expansion strategy across the main regions of the Kingdom to highlight Renault's significant industrial, innovative, and technological capabilities, and to offer a diverse range of products and modern models backed by the latest technologies and innovative

services to the Saudi market. Our goal is to ensure a premium ownership experience that befits our customers and the prestigious French brand."

Wallan Trading Company, a subsidiary of Wallan Holding, is one of the oldest companies in the Kingdom's automotive sector. With over 45 years of experience, it provides high-quality products and services to its customers. In addition to its partnership with Renault, the company represents major global automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Genesis, Geely, and Zeekr.​

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

More information www.wallan.com