Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The iconic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah reopens its doors revealing a stunning transformation. The newest chapter of the renowned luxury hotel has begun, as the resort ­ welcomes guests to live unforgettable once again.

After an extensive refurbishment, the resort has unveiled 203 keys, including 149 beautifully appointed guest rooms and 54 suites with breathtaking views. Also refurbished during the transformation are the nine restaurants and lounges, the spa and wellness center, extensive outdoor space for private events and weddings, and the resort's golden masterpiece, the legendary six-meter Waldorf Astoria clock in the heart of the lobby. This stunning clock showcases pearlized domed glass dial with a captivating aquamarine center, complemented by gold-plated Whitehurst 7-day mechanical movement. Paying homage to its Arabic roots, it features rotating prayer rings for precise prayer times. Crafted by Smith of Derby over eight months with three tones of metal, steel, and champagne gold, it bears an inscription from ancient Bedouin songs for added historical significance.

One of the most notable changes to the resort's footprint is the new look of the guestrooms and suites. The design of the spacious and well-appointed suites, with notes of greens and blues inspired by the waters of the Arabian Gulf, meet the needs of today's luxury travelers, with unparalleled experiences and elevated personalized service.

An exciting stay awaits the resort’s smallest guests with a junior check-in, special amenities and a dedicated children's club with a varied, fun-filled program. In addition, the resort’s unique concierge program, Little Hotelier, allows children to step into the world of hospitality for a day and learn new skills while creating beautiful memories during their stay.

Guests can now explore interactive culinary journeys in nine enhanced restaurants, lounges and bars. This includes the signature Japanese restaurant UMI, known for its authentic sushi, entertaining Teppanyaki demonstrations, and the UAE’s largest sake collection as well as the American-style steak house Lexington Grill & Bar, popular for its dry-aged, tender steak and a wide selection of the best wines and creative cocktails.

The resort's dining scene also introduces a new concept of Ras Al Khaimah’s first cigar bar Sijar Lounge. Additionally, guests and residents alike can explore the newly revamped Sunset Beach Lounge where evenings come alive with vibrant DJ entertainment and breathtaking sunsets. Executive Chef Michael Kreiling has created exquisite menus tailored to each venue, ensuring a truly exceptional dining experience.

"The reimagined Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah brings refined accommodation to guests seeking a unique experience and the epitome of Arabian hospitality. We want our guests to not only experience a luxury stay but an unforgettable journey that resonates with them long after their departure," said Adrian Stoppe, General Manager of the iconic luxury hotel.

