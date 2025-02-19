Kuwait — Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, today announced its 2025 Star Awards. For the second year in a row, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and Waldorf Astoria Spa have earned the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and are showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Receiving the double Five-Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide underscores Waldorf Astoria Kuwait's commitment to luxury and outstanding service. The hotel continues to set a high standard of excellence, maintaining its reputation among top-rated hotels globally since its opening.

Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait stands as an unrivaled hub for prestige and luxury. Inspired by the original Waldorf Astoria in New York, the world-renowned Dubai-based architecture firm LW Design Group meticulously crafted this property in the heart of Kuwait, embodying timeless luxury and elegance. It serves as the perfect venue for both business and pleasure.

“We are honored to receive the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for the second consecutive year—a testament to our team’s dedication and passion. This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to world-class service and unforgettable luxury experiences. We sincerely thank our guests, partners, and team for their support,” says Saleh Bataineh, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

He adds, “This achievement is both an honor and a responsibility. Maintaining Five-Star excellence challenges us to continuously innovate and uphold the highest hospitality standards. Our focus remains on elevating the guest experience and redefining luxury in Kuwait and beyond.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and Waldorf Astoria Spa remain distinguished members of its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

Waleed Khaled Alsharian, Chief Executive Officer at Mabanee, commented on the achievement, saying: "The Five-Star recognition of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and its spa by Forbes Travel Guide is a reflection of our vision at Mabanee to create destinations that define luxury and innovation on a global scale. This achievement exemplifies how our investments in world-class hospitality translate into elevated guest experiences and international acclaim. We remain committed to delivering iconic projects that shape Kuwait’s future as a hub for excellence.

He adds: “At Mabanee, we believe that creating value requires more than just building remarkable structures—it’s about fostering experiences that resonate deeply with people and communities. Waldorf Astoria Kuwait stands as a symbol of that vision, combining timeless elegance with modern innovation. This recognition fuels our ambition to continuously raise the bar, developing projects that inspire and put Kuwait at the forefront of global luxury and hospitality.”