UAE — Waitrose & Partners UAE has renovated its 45,770 sq ft Dubai Mall store. Located on the Ground Floor of the world's largest and most-visited retail destination, the store brings customers a family-friendly, convenient shopping experience, with the expertise and service of a specialist shop.

The new store boasts a variety of new features including the grocer’s first Shawarma Station, serving up marinated chicken and beef wraps with various tangy condiments that are ideal for a quick ‘grab and go’ lunch or dinner for only AED 12.50. For meat connoisseurs, the store’s first ever ‘Smoke House’ offers a wide range of mouth-watering, high quality smoked delicacies, including spatchcock chicken (peri-peri or lemon-garlic), hot pastrami, and brisket brioche sandwiches.

The ‘Make Your Own’ salad and sandwich counters are packed with the freshest ingredients for customers to create their own dishes, in addition to the ready-made signature options such as the Chicken Parm Ciabatta Toastie, Caprese Focaccia, Green Goddess Salad, and Sesame Salmon Bowl. The store also features a smoothie and juice bar for the ultimate healthy ‘pick-me-up’.

Conor Roman, Waitrose UAE Deli & Meal Solutions Category Manager said: “We know that our customers love visiting the deli counters, which is why we have introduced a fresh selection of tasty and nutritious meals at great value from salads to shawarma there’s an option for everyone.”

Homeware enthusiasts can browse the newly expanded selection of kitchen, dining and home accessories, including John Lewis products such as the Artificial Broad Grass in Patterned Pot, the Mango Wood Salad Servers and Copper Hammered Small Plate. There’s also the store’s gifting and floristry counter where shoppers can build a bouquet of elegant flowers and stems, perfect for a special gift or treat for the home. Those with a sweet tooth can explore the luxury confectionary counter filled to the brim with Arabic sweets, dates, and chocolates.

The counter-service Waite and Rose café features its own menu, in addition to coffees, teas and fresh items provided by the in-house deli and bakery, customers are invited to take a break from shopping and relax in the comfortable seating area.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Fine Fare Foods, which runs Waitrose UAE said: “Since the Dubai Mall store first opened in 2008, the team has been dedicated to listening to its customers’ needs to offer more convenient, exciting, and innovative ways to shop. The renovation is testament to Waitrose’s unwavering commitment to going the extra mile by offering the very best, responsibly-sourced quality food and drinks combined with unrivalled high standards of customer service.”

Located next to the Cinema Parking, the store and café will be open seven days a week from 07:00 – 23:00.

For more information about Waitrose visit www.waitrose.ae and @waitroseUAE on Instagram.

About Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose & Partners has 17 shops which operate under license in the United Arab Emirates, Middle East. The British retailer combines the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop - dedicated to offering quality food that has been responsibly sourced, combined with high standards of customer service. The retailer’s omnichannel business also includes the online grocery service waitrose.ae.

Waitrose & Partners in the UK has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, exporting products to more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Waitrose UK can also be found here.

