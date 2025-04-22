Abu Dhabi, UAE – WaHa, a leading climate technology company, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, announced an increased partnership to enhance the energy efficiency and capability of the WaHa Vaporator® atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology to enable water security throughout the UAE and the Middle East.

The collaboration will focus on optimizing advanced material selection and improving energy efficiency for the WaHa Vaporator® AWG machine. This patented technology offers unparalleled energy efficiency for AWG and HVAC systems, creating distributed, reliable, and cost-effective potable water sources that operate independently of existing water supplies.

This partnership builds on an existing relationship between Khalifa University and WaHa. Since April 2024, Khalifa University has been rigorously testing two versions of the WaHa Vaporator in Abu Dhabi. The latest version has demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving 100% uptime and 99.9% reliability while simultaneously improving energy efficiency and surpassing daily water production targets.

Professor Samuel Sheng Mao, a leading expert in energy and water technologies, Center Director, ASPIRE Virtual Research Institute for Sustainable Energy, and Professor of Practice, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University, said:

"This collaboration between Khalifa University and WaHa represents a significant step forward in addressing water scarcity challenges in our region. By combining our expertise in materials research with WaHa's innovative AWG technology, we aim to deliver transformative and sustainable water solutions for the UAE and beyond. The impressive results from our ongoing tests underscore the potential of this technology to make a real difference in water-stressed areas."

Chris Kay, President of WaHa, added:

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Khalifa University on this critical initiative. Our WaHa Vaporator technology has the potential to revolutionize water production in arid regions, and this collaboration will accelerate our ability to bring reliable, energy-efficient water sources to governments, businesses, and communities across the Middle East. The outstanding performance of our latest Vaporator version in Abu Dhabi's challenging climate validates our approach and fuels our excitement for this expanded partnership."

The partnership aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals and is expected to make a lasting impact on water security and resource management in the region. By leveraging Khalifa University's research capabilities and WaHa's innovative technology, the collaboration aims to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the Middle East today.

For information on WaHa products in the UAE, please contact our UAE Country Director, Satish Chandran at:

satish.chandran@wahainc.com

Or at our partner in the UAE:

www.dicodetechnologies.com

About WaHa:

WaHa is a pioneering climate technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for water scarcity. Its patented WaHa Vaporator® technology offers unmatched energy efficiency for atmospheric water generation and HVAC systems. For general information on Waha products, please contact us at:

info@wahainc.com

About Khalifa University:

Khalifa University is a world-class, research-intensive institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, that combines science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. The university is committed to the advancement of learning through teaching and research and to the discovery and application of knowledge.

For more information, please contact: http://www.ku.ac.ae/