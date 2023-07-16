Jeddah: W7Worldwide, an award-winning marketing communications consultancy agency, has released a 43-second video, in celebration of World Public Relations Day on July 16. (You can check the video here: https://bit.ly/3PURFhU)

Public relations (PR) and communications professionals observe the day to highlight PR’s role in public life and help people understand its growing importance in the image building of a company or a country and also how it can play an important role in mitigating crises in the fast-changing times of today.

By designating July 16 as Public Relations Day, the United Nations has honored Ivy Lee, an American writer and journalist, who developed the science of public relations in 1921 and who was born on July 16.

The UN occasionally observes certain designated days, weeks, years, and even decades, themed around specific topics or ideas to send a powerful message for advocacy, awareness, and action, like World Television Day, World Press Freedom Day, and other days of global importance.

This timely video discards misplaced opinions about PR that it is merely the publication of news and articles. Rather, it shows that the profession has a wider role to play in society as well as globally, for it is mainly linked to building a positive image of a country or an organization as well as educating the public about any impending crisis like climate change. The ultimate goal of PR for any organization is to create and maintain a favorable public perception of it, the video stresses.

The clip also explains the unmistakable role of PR in helping organizations and institutions make policies and programs as it gathers data and information through a comprehensive study of public opinions about issues and their attitudes toward the organizations or institutions they deal with.

To drive home the point, the short video refers to the role of PR in enhancing the positive image of the state of Qatar during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It refers to fans’ participation from all over the world in the tournament, which represented the most prominent global sporting event in recent times.

The video concludes by emphasizing that PR is capable of winning hearts and changing minds about an idea, organization, or a country because this is one of its main functions.

