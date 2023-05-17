Jeddah: W7Worldwide, the Kingdom’s leading home-grown marketing communication consultancy agency, released its 2022 Annual Report that summarized its yearlong activities in the public relations sector and its marked achievements as also its notable performances in corporate social responsibility. (To check the full report, click here: https://bit.ly/3MbkTGK)

“It’s been an incredible year for everyone at W7Worldwide. From restructuring the business, expanding services with existing clients, these latest results are testament to the ambition, expertise and dedication of our amazing team, said Abdullah Inayat, Director, and Co-founder, W7Worldwide. “We have emerged stronger from 2022 and reinforced our position as the Kingdom’s leading public relations agency. Which is reflected in the immense number of honors and recognitions that came our way,”

The 53-page annual report highlights W7Worldwide’s ability to develop communication strategies and plans for diverse brands locally, regionally and internationally. the corporate, healthcare, technology and cybersecurity, financial, insurance, consumer, FMCG, HVAC, energy, hospitality, aviation, not-for-profit and public sectors. The agency once again proved to be the preferred communications and media partner for customers in the technology and cybersecurity fields.

Abdulrahman Inayat, Director and Co-founder, W7Worldwide, said: “We enter 2023 in a strong financial position with good momentum from new business and the many opportunities ahead of us and will remain committed to the PR industry with our company firmly saddled in the driving seat. We are grateful that our clients are relying on us to help handle their now ubiquitous levels of transformation, “he added.

Besides, it created seven videos, seven infographics, and drew 5 million social media impressions. Some of the videos that found mentions in the report included “Doors of goodness in Ramadan,” “We’re Back” (on the return of Hajj to full capacity after Covid-19); “Saudi Generosity on 92nd National Day,” and “Amazing Arabic” (celebrating the language as a bridge between civilizations).

Building Cultural Bridges

Considering communication at the heart of the Building Cultural Bridges Campaign, W7worldwide launched a series of campaigns in 2022 connecting audiences across the world with educational and emotive content to raise awareness of Saudi identity and highlight the Kingdom’s rich culture, with a particular focus on future target audiences like the business community and students.

Abdulrahman said: “Joining global efforts on the CSR front, spreading positive messages, building perceptions in the right perspective, and raising the image of the industry were the hallmark of our PR activities in 2022.”

True to its No. 7 characteristic, W7worldwide published 7 communications strategies for the construction sector to harness the Covid-19 rebound; 7 communications strategies for the automotive sector to navigate the post-Covid-19 transformations; shared 7 communications lessons from Covid-19; and came out with 7 winning cybersecurity sector communication strategies.

Not oblivious of its prestigious profile, both in Saudi Arabia and outside, W7Worldwide joined hands with global organizations like the United Nations in observing special days like World Arabic Language Day, World TV Day, International Youth Day, and International Women’s Day by launching videos and other means of campaigns to mark the days. W7worldwide paid tribute to the role played by radio in society on World Radio Day. It also ran campaigns during the holy months of Hajj, Ramadan, and Saudi National Day.

No wonder, W7Worldwide won five awards including one gold and two bronze at Mepra 2022-Arabic Communications Awards and PRCA MENA Digital Awards 2022 in recognition of the agency’s innovative client campaigns and industry leadership in the past year, according to the report. It won the gold for successfully handling the media campaign for the MENAISC event in December 2022.

Read the full report: https://bit.ly/3MbkTGK

