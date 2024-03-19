Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Real estate expert Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital real estate brokerage CEO, announced launching an initiative to introduce the rules and principles of purchasing a property and investing in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI).

The move came during a recently held professional workshop entitled “The Right Way to Real Estate Investment,” presented by Al Zarooni, in cooperation with (IEREI). This workshop is available free of charge for citizens who visited the(IEREI) platform on Real Estate Day for employing Emiratis.

“The initiative aims to introduce the basics of the real estate market with focus on the importance of real estate investment in Dubai,” said the CEO. “The aim is to achieve positive returns and exploit the attractive opportunity in light of the boom that the emirate has experienced in the last decade,” he added.

Walid Al-Zarooni pointed out the cooperation with(IEREI) will increase real estate awareness and provide joint training courses of international best practices. The Institute is a special project that constitute a gateway for real estate professionals to the most relevant, accurate and modern real estate knowhow. This include the world's best practices, the latest market insights, and innovative technologies and tools.

The CEO stated that the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute was established by a group of real estate experts whose experience exceeds three decades of working with the Dubai Land Department.

Walid Al-Zarooni explained that successful real estate investment requires several important tools, including first budget limit allocated for investment, in addition to the purpose of purchasing the property and whether for personal ownership or rental, as well as ensuring that the installment payments due are available on time to avoid delay.

He stressed that potential investors must be familiar with the market conditions or seek the help of a professional well-famed real estate broker within the market, who can offer the property for sale or rent or complete the purchase process. He will also assist in conducting a study of the type of property, its location and area, as well as verifying price compared to similar units in the same area, maintenance fees, and take notes and inside and outside photos.

He pointed out that the role of a real estate broker is important in helping and protecting customers in operations, in addition to a major role in completing buying and selling deals, as he is the first reference for customers in the real estate market, noting that choosing a professional real estate broker is what makes the deals successful.

Al-Zarooni added that one must read the market data, determine the ideal date for the deal to be executed, know the basics of supply and demand, and exploit the “rising trend” in the market to achieve gains.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active