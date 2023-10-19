Advance tickets now on sale at voxcinemas.com and the VOX Cinemas app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is excited to announce that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will grace its big screens across the UAE starting from 03 November. Advance tickets are now available for online booking at voxcinemas.com and the VOX Cinemas app.

Now Swifties in the UAE don’t have to go too far to experience a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour which will be available in VOX Cinemas’ Standard auditoriums and four of its signature concepts.

THEATRE (AED 198.9) and GOLD (AED 198.9) for a luxurious in-cinema dining experience

IMAX® (AED 150) and MAX (AED 150) for a fully immersive experience with larger-than-life visuals and pitch-perfect sound

Standard Ticket for One (AED 130)

Standard Tickets for Couples (AED 195)

Standard Tickets for a Family of Four (AED 350)

To complement the once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon, VOX Cinemas will be serving Taylor-inspired F&B items at the Candy Bar.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film is based on the pop sensation’s record-breaking stadium tour which kicked off in March. Described as a journey through all of Swift’s musical eras, starting from her country music roots 17 years ago to achieving pop legend status, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour film is set to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Experience the magic of Taylor Swift on the big screen! The Eras Tour film session run every weekend (03-05, 09-12, 16-19 and 23-26 November) with 15 shows and one prime showtime (6:00-8:00 p.m.) per day. For more information or to make a booking visit voxcinemas.com and VOX Cinemas App.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.

In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

